OORAH! 250 Years Strong: NYSDVS Honors The United States Marine Corps 250Th Birthday

The New York State Department of Veterans ' Services (DVS), in conjunction with the National Marine Corps Council, today announced that a ceremony will be held at the New York State Capitol on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., commemorating the 250th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps (USMC ).

The event will celebrate the USMC's 250 years of excellence, courage, and commitment to our nation. The public is invited to attend this special event taking place in the historic War Room of the New York State Capitol in Albany. The event will feature a Marine Corps birthday cake-cutting ceremony, a tradition symbolizing the passing of legacy, leadership, and duty from one generation of Marines to the next.

Event Details:

What: 250th United States Marine Corps Birthday Celebration

When: Monday, November 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

Where: War Room, New York State Capitol, Albany, NY

***This special nonpolitical celebratory event is held in cooperation with the National Marine Corps Council***

First confirmed in 1921 with Commandant John A. Lejeune's Marine Corps Order No. 47 (Series 1921), the birthday celebration of the United States Marine Corps has grown into a nationwide annual observance. The cake-cutting ritual (first standardized in 1952) remains a central part of the ceremony.

Viviana M. DeCohen, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Veterans' Services and a proud USMC Veteran, shared her anticipation for the milestone event:“The Marine Corps has stood for 250 years as a symbol of integrity, loyalty, and devotion to country. As Marines, we learn that service is a lifelong calling - one that extends far beyond the battlefield. On November 10, we will honor that calling and the generations of Marines who have carried it forward with pride and excellence.”

Joel Evans, Executive Deputy Commissioner of the New York State Department of Veterans' Services, noted the importance of this historic commemoration at the heart of state government:“New York State is home to tens of thousands of Marines who have served our nation with patriotism and distinction. Celebrating this milestone at the Capitol allows us to honor their sacrifices and ensure that the Marine Corps' legacy of courage and leadership continues to inspire future generations.”

William Smith, Jr., USMC, DVS Associate Training Technician, said“We are celebrating 250 years of USMC strength, excellence, devotion, and duty. This ceremony reflects what our New York State Department of Veterans' Services stands for – honoring tradition, building community, and continuing to serve all who have served. As United States Marines, we know firsthand that service does not end with the uniform; it is just the beginning. Our work at DVS ensures we can continue to keep that mission alive every day.”

Cavin Vaughan, USMC, DVS Veterans Benefits Advisor 2, stated“The Marine Corps' 250th birthday is a milestone event that reminds us why we do what we do at DVS – serving all who stood the watch and did so with honor, valor, and distinction. This event is more than a celebration; it's a promise to uphold the same courage, and commitment that define every United States Marine these past 250 years. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to represent DVS for this first-of-its kind event for our department.”

As part of the Corps' 250th Anniversary year-long campaign, state capitols nationwide will host ceremonies where state officials, active-duty and Veteran Marines gather to cut cake, read the Commandant's official birthday message, and hear the Marine Corps Hymn.

This 250th-year milestone serves as a national reminder of the Marine Corps' unwavering dedication to defending freedom and upholding America's highest ideals. Across the country, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and partner organizations are supporting commemorative events, tributes, and educational programs that highlight the values of honor, courage, and commitment.

The New York State Department of Veterans' Services proudly joins this nationwide commemoration, inviting Veterans, Service Members, Military Families, and the public to gather in celebration of the United States Marine Corps' extraordinary 250-year legacy for this November 10 event at the New York State Capitol.

About the New York State Department of Veterans' Services:

The New York State Department of Veterans' Services proudly serves New York's Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. All who served should contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or via its website – ny – to meet in-person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned.