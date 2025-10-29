UAE Central Bank Lowers Key Benchmark Rate To 3.90%

The UAE Central Bank has decided to cut the base rate on overnight deposit facilities by 25 basis points on Wednesday, October 29.

The rates, effective Thursday, October 30, have gone from 4.15 per cent to 3.90 per cent.

The apex bank's decision comes after the US Federal Reserve lowered its interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, for the second time this year. The UAE follows US monetary policy as the dirham is pegged to the US dollar.

More to follow