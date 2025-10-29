403
Turkey denounces Israel violation of Gaza’s truce
(MENAFN) Türkiye has accused Israel of breaching the recently established ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, describing its latest attacks as a “clear violation,” according to a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.
The ministry expressed deep concern over reports of civilian casualties from the renewed Israeli air and artillery assaults, stressing the importance of fully respecting the ceasefire to preserve the possibility of lasting peace and ensure regional stability.
Ankara urged Israel to uphold the terms of the truce and to refrain from actions that could further endanger peace and security.
The statement reaffirmed Türkiye’s ongoing solidarity with the Palestinian people and its commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at achieving a fair, durable, and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.
The condemnation followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s directive to the military “to immediately carry out forceful strikes” in Gaza, citing alleged ceasefire violations by Hamas.
