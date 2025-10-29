Kerala Hijab Row: Girl Enrolled In New School In Kochi By Father

Kochi: The father of the girl at the center of the hijab controversy in a school in Kerala's Palluruthy announced that his daughter has now been admitted to a new institution. She has joined the eighth grade at Don Public School, Palluruthy.

In a Facebook post, the father remarked that his daughter has finally reached a school where“no child will be frightened by seeing a three-quarter meter cloth on her head.” The girl decided to leave her previous school following the dispute over wearing a hijab.

No further court proceedings

The Kerala High Court has settled the petition linked to the controversy. The case was closed after the girl's father informed the court that his daughter did not wish to continue at the earlier school. The state government also declared that no further proceedings would be pursued.

During the hearing, the Education Department stated that its intervention was necessary because the student's constitutional and fundamental rights had been violated. On the other hand, the school's lawyer argued that the institution followed international standards of education and that the uniform policy-prohibiting the hijab-was meant to uphold equality among all students.

The High Court encouraged both sides to resolve the matter amicably before announcing that the petition was disposed of, as all parties had clarified there would be no further actions.

The issue originated when St. Rita's School, Palluruthy, approached the High Court challenging the Ernakulam District Deputy Director of Education's report that criticized the school's refusal to admit a hijab-wearing student. Subsequently, the girl's father became a party to the petition, representing his daughter's interests.