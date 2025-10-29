403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sharjah Set To Become The UAE's Business Aviation Gateway As Gama Aviation Develops Landmark Business Aviation Centre
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – October 2025:
Gama Aviation has confirmed major progress in the construction of its new Business Aviation Centre (BAC) at Sharjah International Airport, a purpose-built facility set to redefine operational efficiency and client experience in the Middle East. Representing a significant multi-million-dollar investment, the project reinforces Gama Aviation's long-term confidence in the UAE and the wider region, marking an important milestone in the company's continued expansion of business aviation services across EMEA. “Our investment in Sharjah underlines our confidence in both the emirate and the region's aviation future,” said Marwan Khalek, Group CEO, Gama Aviation.“It supports the UAE's Vision 2030 framework by delivering world-class aviation infrastructure and creating high-value employment, while giving our clients an efficient, well-connected alternative to more congested hubs. Sharjah's pro-business environment and accessibility make it an ideal location for a new generation of business aviation services.” Sharjah's strategic appeal has strengthened further following the announcement of Dubai International Airport (DXB) 's planned closure and the future consolidation of operations at Dubai World Central (DWC). With operators and owners now assessing long-term alternatives, Gama Aviation's investment in the BAC positions Sharjah as a credible, high-quality option offering both proximity and efficiency. Scheduled for completion in early 2026, the Business Aviation Centre occupies a site of over 80,000 square metres within the Sharjah International Airport estate. The development supports the emirate's infrastructure and diversification objectives, aligned with the UAE's Vision 2030 roadmap for sustainable growth and connectivity. Designed from the ground up Unlike FBOs adapted from existing terminals, the Sharjah BAC has been conceived as a single, integrated ecosystem for owners, operators and crews. Key elements include:
Gama Aviation has confirmed major progress in the construction of its new Business Aviation Centre (BAC) at Sharjah International Airport, a purpose-built facility set to redefine operational efficiency and client experience in the Middle East. Representing a significant multi-million-dollar investment, the project reinforces Gama Aviation's long-term confidence in the UAE and the wider region, marking an important milestone in the company's continued expansion of business aviation services across EMEA. “Our investment in Sharjah underlines our confidence in both the emirate and the region's aviation future,” said Marwan Khalek, Group CEO, Gama Aviation.“It supports the UAE's Vision 2030 framework by delivering world-class aviation infrastructure and creating high-value employment, while giving our clients an efficient, well-connected alternative to more congested hubs. Sharjah's pro-business environment and accessibility make it an ideal location for a new generation of business aviation services.” Sharjah's strategic appeal has strengthened further following the announcement of Dubai International Airport (DXB) 's planned closure and the future consolidation of operations at Dubai World Central (DWC). With operators and owners now assessing long-term alternatives, Gama Aviation's investment in the BAC positions Sharjah as a credible, high-quality option offering both proximity and efficiency. Scheduled for completion in early 2026, the Business Aviation Centre occupies a site of over 80,000 square metres within the Sharjah International Airport estate. The development supports the emirate's infrastructure and diversification objectives, aligned with the UAE's Vision 2030 roadmap for sustainable growth and connectivity. Designed from the ground up Unlike FBOs adapted from existing terminals, the Sharjah BAC has been conceived as a single, integrated ecosystem for owners, operators and crews. Key elements include:
-
VVIP Terminal (3,000 sqm): Contemporary design with private lounges, relaxation suites, observation bar and curated hospitality.
Hangar (12,000 sqm): Purpose-built for premium, secure aircraft parking, storage, and line maintenance, incorporating wide-span doors, direct apron access, and capacity for multiple large-cabin jets.
Apron and Ground Facilities: Self-manoeuvring apron, dedicated fuelling and ground-support equipment, and integrated MRO infrastructure.
Crew Amenities: Rest suites, 24-hour dining, briefing rooms and priority parking adjacent to the terminal.
-
Aircraft Management & Charter – supporting private and corporate clients with tailored flight solutions.
FBO (Fixed Base Operations) – providing premium facilities and seamless operational support at key locations including Sharjah (UAE), Glasgow (Scotland) and Jersey (Channel Islands).
MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) – delivering comprehensive base and line maintenance across a range of aircraft types from strategically located facilities in the UK and Middle East.
Special Mission – supporting national security, air ambulance, surveillance and offshore operations for government and commercial clients.
Technology & Outsourcing – offering aviation software, flight operations support, CAM and ARC services that enhance operational efficiency and compliance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment