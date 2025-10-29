Sharjah Set To Become The UAE's Business Aviation Gateway As Gama Aviation Develops Landmark Business Aviation Centre

Gama Aviation has confirmed major progress in the construction of itsat, a purpose-built facility set to redefine operational efficiency and client experience in the Middle East.

Representing a, the project reinforces Gama Aviation's long-term confidence in the UAE and the wider region, marking an important milestone in the company's continued expansion of business aviation services across EMEA.

“Our investment in Sharjah underlines our confidence in both the emirate and the region's aviation future,” said, Group CEO, Gama Aviation.“It supports the UAE's Vision 2030 framework by delivering world-class aviation infrastructure and creating high-value employment, while giving our clients an efficient, well-connected alternative to more congested hubs. Sharjah's pro-business environment and accessibility make it an ideal location for a new generation of business aviation services.”

Sharjah's strategic appeal has strengthened further following the announcement of's planned closure and the future consolidation of operations atWith operators and owners now assessing long-term alternatives, Gama Aviation's investment in the BAC positions Sharjah as a credible, high-quality option offering both proximity and efficiency.

Scheduled for completion in, the Business Aviation Centre occupies a site ofwithin the Sharjah International Airport estate. The development supports the emirate's infrastructure and diversification objectives, aligned with thefor sustainable growth and connectivity.

Unlike FBOs adapted from existing terminals, the Sharjah BAC has been conceived as afor owners, operators and crews. Key elements include:



VVIP Terminal (3,000 sqm): Contemporary design with private lounges, relaxation suites, observation bar and curated hospitality.

Hangar (12,000 sqm): Purpose-built for premium, secure aircraft parking, storage, and line maintenance, incorporating wide-span doors, direct apron access, and capacity for multiple large-cabin jets.

Apron and Ground Facilities: Self-manoeuvring apron, dedicated fuelling and ground-support equipment, and integrated MRO infrastructure. Crew Amenities: Rest suites, 24-hour dining, briefing rooms and priority parking adjacent to the terminal.

“The Sharjah Business Aviation Centre will set a new benchmark for private aviation in the Middle East and beyond,” said, Managing Director – FBO Services, Gama Aviation.“We are not building this facility to meet expectations - we are designing it to exceed them. Every detail, from terminal flow to hangar layout, has been created around the client experience: faster transitions, greater privacy, and service excellence that defines the next chapter of Gama Aviation's story.”

The facility'swill hold approvals for multiple OEM types, with future capability expansion planned. The hangar's design optimises workflow for engineering teams, housing tooling, parts storage and client viewing areas within the same controlled environment.

Gama Aviation has operated from, providing FBO services that have seen sustained year-on-year growth. The new BAC expands this partnership, positioning Sharjah as afor business aviation and aligning with the UAE's wider goal of maintaining world-leading standards in safety, efficiency and service.

Founded in 1983 on the simple purpose of providing aviation services that equip its customers with a decisive advantage,is a trusted global partner to blue-chip corporations, government agencies, healthcare trusts and private individuals.



Aircraft Management & Charter – supporting private and corporate clients with tailored flight solutions.

FBO (Fixed Base Operations) – providing premium facilities and seamless operational support at key locations including Sharjah (UAE), Glasgow (Scotland) and Jersey (Channel Islands).

MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) – delivering comprehensive base and line maintenance across a range of aircraft types from strategically located facilities in the UK and Middle East.

Special Mission – supporting national security, air ambulance, surveillance and offshore operations for government and commercial clients. Technology & Outsourcing – offering aviation software, flight operations support, CAM and ARC services that enhance operational efficiency and compliance.

The Group operates across five divisions:

With more than 40 years of experience, Gama Aviation continues to invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure, technology and talent to enhance efficiency, safety and service excellence across its global operations.

For more information, visit

