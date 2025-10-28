Livestock Waterer Market To Reach $1.44 Billion By 2029 With 7.7% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Livestock Waterer Market Size And Growth?

The market size of livestock waterer has seen significant growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $1.00 billion in 2024 to $1.08 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historic period include a heightened demand for effective farm water management, increased consciousness about the health and welfare of animals, the growth of commercial dairy businesses, the escalating usage of rudimentary automatic watering systems, and increased governmental backing for livestock facilities.

In the forthcoming years, the livestock waterer market size is anticipated to see significant growth, reaching $1.45 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This expected growth during the forecast period is largely attributable to the increased focus on sustainable agriculture practices, heightened investment in sophisticated farming machinery, growing demand for livestock watering solutions that necessitate minimal maintenance, expansion of large-scale animal farming operations, and a rising emphasis on conservation of water within the agricultural sector. Key trends during the forecast period encompass technological progress in automated livestock watering systems, advancements in the use of eco-friendly and energy-efficient materials, investment in research and development aimed at smart livestock surveillance, innovations in sensor-based and solar-powered designs, and developments in portable and modular animal watering units.

Download a free sample of the livestock waterer market report:



What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Livestock Waterer Market?

The growth of the livestock waterer market is anticipated to be boosted by the rising understanding of animal welfare. It involves ensuring the animals are healthy, comfortable, and free from stress or suffering. Such a heightening awareness is attributed to the growing consumer awareness and stricter legislative rules, which enables many farmers and relevant parties to acknowledge the significance of ethical treatments and to switch to advanced livestock waterers that maintain the well-being and comfort of the animals. Livestock waterers make a significant difference in animal welfare by ensuring constant availability of clean water, promoting animal health, and encouraging compassionate farming practices. Montgomery County Animal Control, an American public animal shelter and control agency, stated that in July 2024 the cat rescue rate surged from 77% in 2023 to 82% in 2024. Consequently, the amplifying understanding of animal welfare is stimulating the growth of the livestock waterer market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Livestock Waterer Market?

Major players in the Livestock Waterer Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Behlen Manufacturing Company

. Hog Slat Inc.

. Priefert Waterers

. Tusker Inc.

. Trojan Specialty Products

. Canarm Ltd.

. Moore Concrete Products Ltd.

. Kuhl Corp.

. Nelson Manufacturing Company

. Johnson Concrete Products

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Livestock Waterer Market?

Notable corporations involved in the livestock waterer industry are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative solutions like automatic waterers, for the enhancement of water management and animal welfare, as well as reducing any operational inefficiencies. This type of waterer incorporates sensor and cloud technology to oversee water levels, uptake tendencies, and temperature, delivering farmers the ability to remotely monitor usage, receive notifications, and advance water distribution. Take, for example, Cascada Equine, an American business specializing in equine care, implemented the Internet of Things-based automatic horse waterer in June 2023. This device comes with an ultrasonic sensor detection for automatic refilling, a mobile application to monitor daily water intake, and a customizable setup for easy installation and upkeep. Such a breakthrough aids farmers in conserving time, decreasing labor expenses, and sustaining a consistent water standard for their livestock.

How Is The Livestock Waterer Market Segmented?

The livestock waterer market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Automatic Waterers, Non-Automatic Waterers, Heated Waterers, Non-Heated Waterers

2) By Material: Plastic, Metal, Concrete, Other Materials

3) By Livestock Type: Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Sheep, Other Livestock Types

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5) By End-User: Commercial Farms, Household Farms, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Automatic Waterers: Float Valve Waterers, Timer-Based Waterers, Sensor-Based Waterers

2) By Non-Automatic Waterers: Manual Trough Waterers, Gravity-Fed Waterers

3) By Heated Waterers: Electric Heated Waterers, Solar Heated Waterers

4) By Non-Heated Waterers: Standard Trough Waterers, Tank Waterers

View the full livestock waterer market report:



Which Is The Dominating Region For The Livestock Waterer Market?

In the Livestock Waterer Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the previous year, 2024. The most rapid growth, however, is anticipated from the Asia-Pacific region. The report comprises data from various regions, which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Livestock Waterer Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Livestock Monitoring Global Market Report 2025



Livestock Identification Global Market Report 2025



Livestock Healthcare Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "