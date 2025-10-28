403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Reaffirms Commitment To Achieving The 2030 Sustainable Development Goals
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Tuesday re-affirmed its unwavering commitment to achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in line with its national development plan (neo Kuwait vision 2035) that aims to strengthen the countryآ's role as a leading financial commercial and cultural hub in the Gulf region.
The affirmation came in a statement delivered by Diplomatic Attache at the Department of Human Rights of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hanan Al-Sultan, during the 12th session of the Expert Mechanism on the Right to Development, held in Geneva, marking the 40th anniversary of the United Nations Declaration on the Right to Development.
Al-Sultan stressed that development is not merely an economic objective but a comprehensive process encompassing economic social cultural and political dimensions; all aimed at promoting individual and societal well-being while upholding human dignity and social justice.
She reaffirmed Kuwaitآ's determination to pursue its development agenda through national policies that foster active participation of all citizens on the principles of equality and non-discrimination, ensuring a fair distribution of resources and opportunities.
Al-Sultan also renewed Kuwaitآ's pledge to fulfill its commitments as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2024-2026 term, underscoring the countryآ's dedication to meeting its international human rights obligations and cooperating closely with the United Nations and the global community to advance the right to development.
The diplomat highlighted the vital contributions of Kuwaiti women and youth and their growing role across diverse fields reflecting Kuwaitآ's aspirations toward inclusive and sustainable growth, as well as its spirit of innovation and civic responsibility in building a progressive and prosperous society.
She further emphasized Kuwaitآ's active role in supporting international development efforts recognizing the challenges faced by developing and least-developed nations. In this regard, she cited the key role of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, established in 1961, which has financed development projects in 107 countries.
Al-Sultan explained that these initiatives reaffirm Kuwaitآ's deep-rooted belief in international solidarity and humanitarian cooperation as well as its commitment to providing essential support to countries in need, thus contributing to global security stability and sustainable development.
She reiterated Kuwaitآ's steadfast commitment to working alongside its international partners to promote the right to development, reinforce justice, equality and equal opportunity and build a sustainable and inclusive future that safeguards human dignity and paves the way for prosperity and security for future generations. (end)
imk
The affirmation came in a statement delivered by Diplomatic Attache at the Department of Human Rights of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hanan Al-Sultan, during the 12th session of the Expert Mechanism on the Right to Development, held in Geneva, marking the 40th anniversary of the United Nations Declaration on the Right to Development.
Al-Sultan stressed that development is not merely an economic objective but a comprehensive process encompassing economic social cultural and political dimensions; all aimed at promoting individual and societal well-being while upholding human dignity and social justice.
She reaffirmed Kuwaitآ's determination to pursue its development agenda through national policies that foster active participation of all citizens on the principles of equality and non-discrimination, ensuring a fair distribution of resources and opportunities.
Al-Sultan also renewed Kuwaitآ's pledge to fulfill its commitments as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2024-2026 term, underscoring the countryآ's dedication to meeting its international human rights obligations and cooperating closely with the United Nations and the global community to advance the right to development.
The diplomat highlighted the vital contributions of Kuwaiti women and youth and their growing role across diverse fields reflecting Kuwaitآ's aspirations toward inclusive and sustainable growth, as well as its spirit of innovation and civic responsibility in building a progressive and prosperous society.
She further emphasized Kuwaitآ's active role in supporting international development efforts recognizing the challenges faced by developing and least-developed nations. In this regard, she cited the key role of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, established in 1961, which has financed development projects in 107 countries.
Al-Sultan explained that these initiatives reaffirm Kuwaitآ's deep-rooted belief in international solidarity and humanitarian cooperation as well as its commitment to providing essential support to countries in need, thus contributing to global security stability and sustainable development.
She reiterated Kuwaitآ's steadfast commitment to working alongside its international partners to promote the right to development, reinforce justice, equality and equal opportunity and build a sustainable and inclusive future that safeguards human dignity and paves the way for prosperity and security for future generations. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment