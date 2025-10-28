Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump To Meet Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang On Wednesday, Expresses Optimism About State Of AI Technology

2025-10-28 09:00:35
President Donald Trump on Tuesday indicated he will meet Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang on Wednesday, while praising him at a reception with business leaders in Japan.

“I want to congratulate Jensen, he's been really amazing. He's an amazing guy, brilliant guy. I'm seeing him tomorrow,” said President Trump. He also recalled that Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) produced the first Blackwell chip in the U.S. earlier this month.

President Trump expressed optimism about the state of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and said what he saw ahead of the reception on Tuesday was“fantastic.” The U.S. President also stated that, with the support of Japanese companies such as SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY), the U.S. is pursuing an AI policy to keep it ahead of the curve.

Nvidia shares were up nearly 0.6% in Tuesday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing.

