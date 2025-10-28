Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements Training Course: Navigating Patents, Trademarks, And Cross-Border Disputes To Gain A Competitive Edge (ONLINE EVENT: May 12, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities lie in mastering international IP agreements, crucial amid harmonized global laws. Navigating patents, trademarks, and cross-border disputes offers a competitive edge. This course enhances drafting skills, addresses Brexit impacts, and aids in understanding sector-specific IP expectations.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements Training Course (May 12, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The world's national laws surrounding intellectual property have become more and more consistent over recent years but, whilst this is helpful to a large extent, it also sets the scene for numerous misunderstandings and disputes.

This practical course has been designed to focus on the drafting skills and legal and commercial issues to be considered when drawing up international IP agreements. If you are doing business in a complex multi-jurisdictional environment you need to know how to address difficult situations when designing and negotiating IP-related agreements in cross-border projects.

Learn about the different types of IP agreements and how to protect and exploit your rights to the best advantage for your business through carefully worded clauses. The use of practical exercises using example clauses will be worked through and discussed to embed and consolidate learning.

Key topics to be covered include:



The legal framework for international IP agreements

Dealing with patents, trade marks, trade secrets and domain names

The dangers and opportunities of IP agreement templates

Commercial expectations and industry sector differences

Key terms, choice of law and jurisdiction

Contentious IP contracts and dispute resolution

Forbidden clauses - competition law issues Brexit-proofing your agreements

Benefits of attending

By attending this course you will:



Increase your knowledge of the legal and commercial issues surrounding international IP agreements

Improve your drafting skills by understanding the risks and opportunities

Benefit from an update on the laws affecting international IP agreements

Review competition law issues in relation to IP agreements

Understand the potential impact of Brexit on your IP agreements

Consolidate your learning with practical exercises on drafting clauses Compare and discuss your experiences with other delegates and the expert faculty

Who Should Attend:



Patent attorneys

In-house lawyers

Legal executives

Commercial and contracts managers

Clinical and IP contract specialists

Product development managers

Research managers Professionals who are involved in drafting or managing commercial IP agreements.

Key Topics Covered:

General Aspects of IP Agreements



Types of IP

General drafting tips Assignments vs licences

Types of licences



Non-Exclusive, Exclusive, Covenant not to Sue

Field of Use license, Cross license, Compulsory license Sublicences, 'Have Made' right, Foundary Agreements

Elements of the agreement - part 1



Preamble

Recitals Definitions

Elements of the agreement - part 2



Grant Clause

Reservations

Releases Improvements

Practical exercise on drafting international IP agreements

Elements of the agreement - part 3



Financial Terms

Royalty Stacking

Reporting Auditing

Elements of the agreement - part 4



Representations and Warranties

Assignment

Term & Termination Choice of Law

Dispute resolution in agreements



Choice of Forum

Arbitration vs. Litigation

Arbitration Clauses Other ADR (eg mediation, executive negotiation)

Practical exercise on drafting international IP agreements

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900