Azerbaijan, Belarus Set Up Work Group For Farm Cluster In Former's Gizil Kangarli Village
The issue was discussed at the 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and his Belarusian counterpart Natalya Petkevich, being held in Baku.
The meeting emphasized that work continues on a joint agro-city project with the Belarusian side in Gizil Kangarli within the framework of cooperation in the liberated territories.
Furthermore, the assembly acknowledged the ratification of the comprehensive framework for the collaborative agro-city initiative.
