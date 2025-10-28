Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Belarus Set Up Work Group For Farm Cluster In Former's Gizil Kangarli Village


2025-10-28 03:22:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ The Azerbaijani-Belarusian Working Group has been put in place to get the ball rolling on creating an agricultural production cluster in the village of Gizil Kangarli, located in the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and his Belarusian counterpart Natalya Petkevich, being held in Baku.

The meeting emphasized that work continues on a joint agro-city project with the Belarusian side in Gizil Kangarli within the framework of cooperation in the liberated territories.

Furthermore, the assembly acknowledged the ratification of the comprehensive framework for the collaborative agro-city initiative.

MENAFN28102025000187011040ID1110257106



Trend News Agency

