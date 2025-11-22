Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Six Killed As Pickup Plunges Into Deep Ravine In Abbottabad's Baran Gali

Six Killed As Pickup Plunges Into Deep Ravine In Abbottabad's Baran Gali


2025-11-22 05:05:16
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

-->

In Abbottabad, six people, including two young girls, were killed when a pickup (Carry Dabba) plunged into a deep ravine at Baran Gali Khari after its brakes reportedly failed.

According to Rescue 1122, emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the site as soon as the incident was reported.

Also Read: Five Killed as Roof Collapse Buries Eight in Nowshera's Pabbi Tehsil

Initial information suggests the vehicle was travelling from Baran Gali towards Abbottabad when its brakes suddenly failed, causing the driver to lose control. Rescue officials said all six occupants died on the spot.

Despite the challenging terrain and the depth of the ravine, Rescue 1122 teams launched recovery efforts and began retrieving the bodies.

The identification process of the deceased is currently under way.

MENAFN22112025000189011041ID1110382330



Tribal News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search