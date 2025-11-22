Six Killed As Pickup Plunges Into Deep Ravine In Abbottabad's Baran Gali
In Abbottabad, six people, including two young girls, were killed when a pickup (Carry Dabba) plunged into a deep ravine at Baran Gali Khari after its brakes reportedly failed.
According to Rescue 1122, emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the site as soon as the incident was reported.Also Read: Five Killed as Roof Collapse Buries Eight in Nowshera's Pabbi Tehsil
Initial information suggests the vehicle was travelling from Baran Gali towards Abbottabad when its brakes suddenly failed, causing the driver to lose control. Rescue officials said all six occupants died on the spot.
Despite the challenging terrain and the depth of the ravine, Rescue 1122 teams launched recovery efforts and began retrieving the bodies.
The identification process of the deceased is currently under way.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment