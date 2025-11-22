Six Killed As Pickup Plunges Into Deep Ravine In Abbottabad's Baran Gali

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In Abbottabad, six people, including two young girls, were killed when a pickup (Carry Dabba) plunged into a deep ravine at Baran Gali Khari after its brakes reportedly failed.

According to Rescue 1122, emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the site as soon as the incident was reported.

Initial information suggests the vehicle was travelling from Baran Gali towards Abbottabad when its brakes suddenly failed, causing the driver to lose control. Rescue officials said all six occupants died on the spot.

Despite the challenging terrain and the depth of the ravine, Rescue 1122 teams launched recovery efforts and began retrieving the bodies.

The identification process of the deceased is currently under way.