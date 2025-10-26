PSAJK Flags Learning Loss, Secures Reform Assurance From CM

PSAJK Delegation Met CM, Sought Structural Reforms for Private Schools

Srinagar ~ A high-level delegation of the Private Schools Association of Jammu & Kashmir (PSAJK), led by its newly elected President Nazrul Islam Baba, called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to discuss critical structural and policy issues impacting private educational institutions across the Union Territory.

The delegation comprised key office bearers and education leaders from both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, including:

Islam Wani, Divisional Vice President, Jammu Division

Hafizullah Khurwani, President, Chenab Valley

O.P. Chandial, District President, Doda

Mohammad Yousuf Wani, Chairman, Green Valley Educational Institute

Baseema Anayat, Chairperson, SRM Welkin School Sopore

Nazir Ahmad Malik, former President & Executive Member Shahnawaz Shafi, Chairman, Spring Buds School Ompora

During the meeting, PSAJK submitted a detailed representation highlighting the urgent need for structural reforms, policy stability, and institutionalised engagement between the private education sector and the government. The association stressed that private schools-educating a significant proportion of students in J&K-deserve a participatory role in policy formulation.

A key proposal put forward was the creation of a permanent Apex Body comprising top officials from the administration and PSAJK representatives to ensure consultative decision-making on policies affecting private schools.

According to PSAJK, the Chief Minister in principle agreed to the formation of the Apex Body and assured that no major policy decisions affecting private institutions would be taken without their involvement. The CM also acknowledged the role of private schools in advancing quality education in J&K.

PSAJK held a one-day workshop in Srinagar on Sunday

Workshop Follows CM Assurance

Following the encouraging assurances from the CM, PSAJK convened a one-day workshop bringing together incumbent and former district presidents and senior educationists from across the region.

The workshop spotlighted what PSAJK termed a“hidden academic loss” in J&K's school system-triggered by fewer annual working days and shorter instructional hours compared to national standards.

A detailed presentation highlighted that:



The cumulative loss of instructional time places students at a serious academic disadvantage

These deficits remain largely unrecognized in administrative planning Long-term learning outcomes suffer as the gap widens year after year

Speakers unanimously called for policy protection of instructional time and for restoring parity with national norms on school working days and classroom hours-especially in the post-pandemic recovery phase.