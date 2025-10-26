Carbon-Aware CDN Display Market Projected To Reach $4.05 Billion With 26.4% CAGR By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Carbon-Aware CDN Display Market Through 2025?

The market size for the carbon-conscious CDN display industry has undergone significant expansion in the past years. The projection indicates a rise from $1.25 billion in 2024 to $1.59 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%. The past period's growth can be connected to heightened worldwide environmental understanding among customers, escalated business commitments towards sustainability, carbon reduction incentives from government policies, the introduction of carbon tax and fines, and the increased investor demand for ESG adherence.

The market size of the carbon-aware CDN display is predicted to experience a significant surge in the coming years, expanding to $4.05 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 26.4%. This upward trend during the predicted period can be linked to rise in the consciousness towards climate change, evolution of sustainability reporting norms, certifications for green buildings and infrastructures, escalating energy costs prompting efficiency initiatives, and increased demand by investors who prioritize environmental responsibility. Key tendencies throughout the anticipated period include incorporation of carbon-aware computing in content delivery networks, a rise in the utilization of green energy in data centers, employment of artificial intelligence for real-time carbon optimization, surge in edge and 5g-enabled CDN solutions, and the application of low-power and energy-saving display technologies.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Carbon-Aware CDN Display Market?

The escalation of energy use in data centers is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the carbon-aware CDN display market. Specifically designed facilities known as data centers, which securely store, manage, and process vast volumes of digital information utilizing servers and networking infrastructures, are using more energy due to the swift expansion of internet traffic and cloud services. These services necessitate additional servers and cooling systems to manage the increasing data load efficiently. The high energy use in data centers, as a result, is stimulating the demand for carbon-aware CDN displays, as optimizing content delivery based on carbon intensity aids in reducing emissions and encouraging sustainable energy use. The Department of Energy, a US-based government agency, reported in December 2024 that data centers used 176 TWh of electricity in 2023 and projected that consumption will increase to between 325 and 580 TWh by 2028. It, therefore, stands to reason that the escalating energy consumption in data centers is stimulating the expansion of carbon-aware CDN display market. The burgeoning trend towards renewable energy integration is predicted to further boost the growth of the carbon-aware CDN display market. The term renewable energy denotes power derived from naturally replenishing sources like solar, wind, and hydro - all of which can help cut down carbon emissions and champion sustainable energy utilization. The integration of renewable energy is on the rise due to declining costs and supportive policies, making energy generation from green sources more efficient. The growing integration of renewable energy is thus amplifying demand for carbon-aware CDN displays - these not only bolster the use of clean energy but also lessen overall emissions. The International Energy Agency reported in October 2024 that the global capacity for renewable energy is expected to increase by more than 5,500 GW between 2024 and 2030, a near-triple addition to the capacity gained between 2017 and 2023. Hence, the growing integration of renewable energy is fueling the expansion of carbon-aware CDN display market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Carbon-Aware CDN Display Market?

Major players in the carbon-aware CDN display market include:

. Google LLC

. Akamai Technologies Inc.

. Rackspace Ltd.

. Cloudflare Inc.

. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.

. Imperva Inc.

. OVH US LLC

. Vercel Inc.

. SiteGround

. HostPapa Inc.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Carbon-Aware CDN Display Market

The carbon-aware CDN display market is segmented as follows:

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Media And Entertainment, E-commerce, IT And Telecommunications, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Content Providers, Network Providers, Enterprises, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Carbon-Aware Scheduling And Provisioning, Carbon-Aware Routing, Carbon Monitoring And Analytics, Carbon-Aware Scheduling Frameworks

2) By Hardware: Energy-Efficient Servers, Low-Carbon Network Equipment, Edge Devices, Renewable-Powered Infrastructure

3) By Services: Consulting And Strategy, Implementation And Integration, Training And Support, Carbon Offset Services

Global Carbon-Aware CDN Display Market - Regional Insights

The Carbon-Aware CDN Display Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the dominant region for the given year, with a projection of being the largest in the market. The report suggests that the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The breakdown of regions for this report includes not only North America and Asia-Pacific but also Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, ensuring thorough and precise content.

