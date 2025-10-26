Drone Jammer Market To Exceed US $1.86 Billion By 2029, With 8.1% CAGR: The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ --What Is The Forecast For The Drone Jammer Market From 2024 To 2029?In the past few years, the drone jammer industry has experienced a robust expansion. Its market size, which was $1.26 billion in 2024, is set to increase to $1.37 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The unprecedented growth during the historic period is due to heightened worries about unauthorized drone trespassing, an increase in military and defense use, the escalation of drone-utilized terrorist threats, insufficient airspace rules, and occurrences of drone-enabled smuggling.

Anticipations are set for the drone jammer market size to experience significant expansion in the coming years. It is projected to reach a value of $1.87 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The projected expansion during the forecast period can be tied to the development of urban air mobility, the necessity to safeguard crucial infrastructure, governmental funding in anti-drone technology, increasing drone operations in civilian airspaces, and the escalated demand for security at events. Key tendencies throughout the forecast period encompass progress in signal interruption technology, advancements in compact and mobile blocking systems, enhancements in the ability to detect frequencies, investments in research and development of artificial intelligence incorporation, and the onset of self-governing drones with jamming capacities.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Drone Jammer Market?

The drone jammer market is expected to expand due to the growing number of drone-related security infringements. These infringements refer to unauthorized or harmful uses of drones that can jeopardize safety, privacy, and the security of restricted zones and crucial infrastructures. The rise in the accessibility of inexpensive commercial drones has amplified risks such as unlawful surveillance, contraband, and possible attacks. This has forced governments, defense organizations, and private companies to employ advanced counter-drone strategies. Drone jammers combat these risks by interrupting the communication and navigational signals of unauthorized drones, safeguarding sensitive regions, important infrastructures, and public gatherings. For example, in July 2025, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a US government agency, reported to the House Committee on Homeland Security that 411 illegal drone intrusions occurred near US airports in just the first quarter of 2025. This revealed a 25.6% increase compared to the same timeframe in 2024. Thus, the escalating need to counter drone-related security infringements is driving the growth of the drone jammer market.

What Are The Top Trends In The Drone Jammer Industry?

The drone jammer industry's key players are progressively focusing on enhancing advanced technological solutions like the field-proven RF-cyber systems. These systems aim to improve the precision, reliability, and efficiency of counter-drone operations. Field-proven RF-cyber systems merge traditional RF disruption methods with advanced cyber approaches to effectively neutralize illicit drones. For example, in August 2025, D-Fend Solutions, an Israel-based security company, unveiled EnforceAir PLUS. This compact, cyber-driven counter-drone platform combines RF-cyber detection, auto-calibrated radar, and a modular smart RF jamming feature into one comprehensive solution. The platform, designed for ease of deployment and use, utilizes an AI-powered SmartAir fusion engine. The engine delivers custom responses, automated resolution, and adaptable defense across military, homeland security, and vital infrastructure surroundings. This indicates the sector's shift towards multi-layered, adaptable systems that simplify operations while improving defense against emerging drone threats.

1) By Type: Handheld Drone Jammers, Portable Drone Jammers, Fixed Installation Jammers, Vehicle-Mounted Jammers

2) By Technology: Radio Frequency Jammers, Global Positioning System (GPS) Jammers, Wi-Fi And Bluetooth Jammers, Laser-Based Jammers

3) By Application: Civil, Military

4) By End-User: Aerospace And Defense, Industrial, Homeland Security, Public Safety, Private Sector

1) By Handheld Drone Jammers: Jammer Guns, Portable Handheld Units, Backpack Jammers

2) By Portable Drone Jammers: Vehicle-Attachable Jammers, Combined Handle Systems

3) By Fixed Installation Jammers: Permanent Site Installations, Temporary Event-Based Installations

4) By Vehicle-Mounted Jammers: Military Vehicles, Civilian Security Vehicles, Border Patrol Units

Which Regions Are Dominating The Drone Jammer Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Drone Jammer Global Market Report, North America is highlighted as the leading area from 2024. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the most rapid expansion in the forecast timeline. The report includes analysis for a range of regions, specifically Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

