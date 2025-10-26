403
Qatar, Japan Continue To Deepen Security Ties
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar and Japan continue to chart a course for expanded defense co-operation, aimed at strengthening security ties, addressing key regional security challenges, and maintaining stability and traffic safety across the Indo-Pacific region.
The two nations reiterated this shared commitment during the 2nd Japan-Qatar Military-to-Military Dialogue held on September 29 at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo.
The Japanese delegation was led by Hayashi Mitsuko, Director General for International Affairs at the Ministry of Defense; while the Qatari side was headed by Staff Brigadier Nassir bin Ali al-Thani, deputy chief of the International Military Co-operation Authority of the Qatar Armed Forces.
Both parties exchanged views on a wide range of topics, including regional and international security issues, the future direction of Qatar-Japan defense co-operation, and ways to enhance defense exchanges. The talks underlined the importance of continued collaboration in ensuring maritime safety and maintaining stability across the Indo-Pacific and the broader Middle East region.
The Military-to-Military Dialogue followed a series of high-level engagements between the two nations in recent years. In January 2025, Qatar and Japan held the second Strategic Dialogue at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Tokyo. The meeting was chaired by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and HE Hayashi Yoshimasa, Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs.
During that session, both countries discussed expanding joint investments in the energy sector, strengthening partnership in cybersecurity and technology, and improving defense relations. They also agreed to promote cultural exchanges, facilitate private-sector investments, and encourage visits by business delegations between the two nations. A key outcome was the agreement to exempt Qatari citizens from entry visas to Japan through a pre-registration system for travelers, marking a milestone in bilateral relations.
The deepening defense ties between the two nations was also highlighted by Japan Ministry of Defense official, during a meeting with reporters from Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, and Türkiye in Tokyo last month.
The official stressed the vital importance of the Middle East to Japan's national interests, noting that the region's stability directly impacts Japan's energy security due to its reliance on the area for approximately 90% of its crude oil imports.
The official underscored Japan's ongoing efforts to build trust through defense co-operation and high-level exchanges, stressing the importance of freedom of navigation under the vision of a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific'.
The official noted that such joint action includes ensuring safe maritime routes, access to ports, and strengthening mutual understanding between defense authorities.
Qatar and Japan's defense relations have deepened since the signing of a Memorandum on Defense Exchanges in May 2019, during the visit of HE Dr Khalid bin Mohammad al-Attiyah, Qatar's Minister of State for Defense Affairs, to Japan.
This was followed by regular engagements, including a phone conversation between the two defense ministers in October 2019, virtual talks between the Chiefs of Staff in October 2021, the 1st Military-to-Military Talks in November 2023, and ministerial meeting in June 2024.
In November 2024, a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel made a port call to Qatar, symbolising growing friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations' maritime services.
Japan maintains similar defense partnerships with several Middle Eastern countries, including Bahrain, Türkiye, and Jordan, as part of its broader policy to promote peace, stability, and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.
