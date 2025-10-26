Professor of Political Science, Carleton University

Dr. Mira Sucharov is Professor of Political Science. She holds a PhD in Government from Georgetown University, an MA in Political Science from the University of Toronto, and a BA in Middle East Studies from McGill University. She is the author of Borders and Belonging: A Memoir (Palgrave Macmillan, 2021), Public Influence: A Guide to Op-Ed Writing and Social Media Engagement (University of Toronto Press, 2019), and The International Self: Psychoanalysis and the Search for Israeli-Palestinian Peace (SUNY Press, 2005). She is co-editor (with Aaron J. Hahn Tapper) of Social Justice and Israel/Palestine: Foundational & Contemporary Debates (University of Toronto Press, 2019), and (with Eric Van Rythoven) Methodology and Emotion in International Relations: Parsing the Passions (Routledge, 2019). She is currently writing a dual travel-memoir with Omar M. Dajani on space, place and emotion in Israel/Palestine, and they are developing a podcast on the past and future of Jaffa, called“The Vacant Lot.”

Her many op-ed pieces have appeared in Haaretz, The Forward, The Globe and Mail, The Toronto Star, JTA, Jewish Currents, The Ottawa Citizen, The Daily Beast and Huffington Post. She is also a frequent media commentator, having appeared on CBC, CTV, Global News, Agence-France Press, and NPR affiliate KDNK; and having been quoted in Vox, The New York Times, Buzzfeed, The Globe and Mail, The National Post and Al Jazeera. In 2019, she won the Faculty of Public Affairs award for Excellence in Public Commentary.

Dr. Sucharov is a nine-time teaching award winner, including having won the highest university teaching award in Ontario. At Carleton, she has developed courses in Israeli-Palestinian relations, op-ed writing and social media engagement, graphic novels and political identity, and Netflix and politics.

She is the founding co-chair of the Jewish Politics Division at the Association for Jewish Studies, and is immediate past co-editor of AJS Perspectives.

–present Professor of Political Science, Carleton University

