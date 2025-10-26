403
Global Court Initiative Seeks to Document Israeli War Crimes
(MENAFN) Penny Green, a law professor at Queen Mary University and attendee of the Gaza Court's concluding session in Istanbul, stated that the initiative aims to "compile testimonies and mobilize global public opinion on Israel’s alleged war crimes in Gaza."
Green clarified that although the court does not possess formal legal authority, its objective is to "build a comprehensive archive of evidence through witness statements, journalist accounts, and expert contributions."
She emphasized that the court does not discuss whether the incidents in Gaza and the West Bank constitute genocide, as participants already "accept and recognize them as such."
Green noted that significant documentation from Palestinian NGOs and genocide scholars reinforces these findings.
Illustrating the initiative’s wider goal, Green explained that it strives to "stir global civil society," adding that millions have already demonstrated internationally against Israel’s "crimes of genocide, colonialism, and apartheid."
She described the Istanbul session as an element of this "nonviolent global resistance."
Green also denounced the international legal framework for failing to prevent or prosecute genocide, citing not only Gaza but also Myanmar and Sudan as examples.
She highlighted that these shortcomings have led to the growth of civil society movements in various Western nations, including Europe, the United States, and Australia.
