George Clooney Recollects Driving Around Tony Bennettm Getting Yelled At By Frank Sinatra

Los Angeles, Oct 26 (IANS) Hollywood actor George Clooney is reflecting on the beautiful times of his early days in Hollywood, and how he navigated the industry.

The actor, 64, graced the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, 'Jay Kelly' where he took a stroll down the memory lane, reports 'People' magazine.

When asked if he had any stories involving his aunt, famous singer Rosemary Clooney, who died in 2002, the actor said that he worked as Rosemary's driver when he was first trying to break into Hollywood,

He also shared that he ended up driving a number of famous artistes. He told 'People',“I remember being on the road when I was my Aunt Rosemary's driver when she was singing. And I hadn't known her much when I was young because I lived in Kentucky”.

He went on,“She was the Hollywood aunt. So I came out to make a living and I was her driver. And I got to drive (her) and Tony Bennett, and all of these really wonderful singers around for a year”.

As per 'People', the 'Oceans 11' star said that being in such close proximity to major stars taught him an important lesson early in his career.

“I got a really good life lesson in success and failure, and handling it. And I always remember that I felt very lucky that I got that lesson early in time”, he said.

George went on to say that he even once got yelled at by Frank Sinatra, which he said he wears as a badge of pride.

“I remember he was mad at me once because I led this boycott about some press freedoms, and he called me because people thought he was sick and there were helicopters flying over his (home), and he called me going, 'It's not working what you're doing'. But he was great”.

“I got yelled at by Frank Sinatra”, he added. The Oscar winner also opened up about his decades-long friendships in the industry, specifically noting that he believes it's important to stay close to the people who knew you before you were famous.