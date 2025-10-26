Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two people get murdered by Israel in new attack on Lebanon

2025-10-26 05:48:28
(MENAFN) Two people were killed Saturday in Israeli airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since November 2024.

An Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle on the Harouf-Jibchit road in the Nabatieh district, near an elementary school in Harouf. The Health Ministry confirmed that one person was killed and another injured. The Israeli military claimed the strike killed Hezbollah commander Zayn al-Abidin Fatouni, who it said was responsible for the anti-tank missile system within Hezbollah’s Radwan Force unit.

Later, another person was killed in a separate drone strike targeting a motorcycle in Al-Qlailah, Tyre. Southern Lebanon, especially the western areas, has experienced intensive Israeli drone flights at low altitude above Tyre and nearby towns, including Qasmiyeh and Abu Al-Soud.

On Friday, two Israeli strikes in the region killed three people and injured two others after targeting vehicles. Israel has repeatedly conducted airstrikes in Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah infrastructure, despite the ceasefire.

Under the terms of the truce, Israeli forces were expected to withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. However, troops have only partially pulled out and continue to occupy five border outposts.

