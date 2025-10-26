403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Floods, Conflicts Push 9.3M People into Dire Straits in Sudan
(MENAFN) Recent floods have impacted nearly 960,000 people in South Sudan, while “about 9.3 million people need some form of humanitarian assistance,” according to UN Humanitarian Coordinator Anita Kiki Gbeho.
Speaking with media, Gbeho highlighted the worsening humanitarian, economic, and political crises gripping the country.
She reported that South Sudan is currently “experiencing above average rainfall” and added: “Almost a million people are impacted, and this is primarily in six states.”
“Two states which are the most heavily impacted, Unity and Jonglei States, together host over 90% of those affected,” Gbeho noted, identifying Upper Nile as the third most affected state. She emphasized that the flooding is exacerbating an already critical humanitarian situation.
Describing the broader context, Gbeho said: “The operating environment is challenging. Inflation stands at about 100% and oil revenue has declined. 92% of the population is below the poverty line.” She warned: “We are in the midst of a climate crisis. Political tensions have moved into conflict.”
“This year, we have had a funding crisis. So overall, the situation is a perfect storm of challenges,” she added.
On the government’s role, Gbeho said: “These challenges weigh heavily on South Sudan's stability. The question is how to stop the fighting and resolve conflicts through dialogue. How are civilians protected so that they're not impacted by political tensions?” She affirmed: “We’re standing by the people and the government to realize these objectives.”
Addressing the specific impact on women, Gbeho stated: “Women are the backbone of their communities. They take care of families, look for alternate livelihood solutions, and try to ensure dialogue takes place. Is it easy? No. They are often in isolated communities. But we do find that they are resilient,” she underlined.
Gbeho also sounded the alarm over the effect on children: “The first action that would make a difference is for the conflict to stop. Children must be protected and given access to services, including education. Education is the future.”
Regarding elderly populations, she said: “I cannot say there’s enough support. We’ve seen a significant decline in funding. We are working hard with government, communities and NGOs to try to reach those most in need. Unfortunately, we don’t reach everyone, but we are doing the best we can,” she stated.
Highlighting ongoing relief efforts, Gbeho confirmed that over 3 million people have received food assistance this year. “We are responding with food and health services. We’ve just gotten out of the worst cholera outbreak,” she said.
She added: “The case fatality rate has come down, and the number of new infections has definitely slowed.”
Speaking with media, Gbeho highlighted the worsening humanitarian, economic, and political crises gripping the country.
She reported that South Sudan is currently “experiencing above average rainfall” and added: “Almost a million people are impacted, and this is primarily in six states.”
“Two states which are the most heavily impacted, Unity and Jonglei States, together host over 90% of those affected,” Gbeho noted, identifying Upper Nile as the third most affected state. She emphasized that the flooding is exacerbating an already critical humanitarian situation.
Describing the broader context, Gbeho said: “The operating environment is challenging. Inflation stands at about 100% and oil revenue has declined. 92% of the population is below the poverty line.” She warned: “We are in the midst of a climate crisis. Political tensions have moved into conflict.”
“This year, we have had a funding crisis. So overall, the situation is a perfect storm of challenges,” she added.
On the government’s role, Gbeho said: “These challenges weigh heavily on South Sudan's stability. The question is how to stop the fighting and resolve conflicts through dialogue. How are civilians protected so that they're not impacted by political tensions?” She affirmed: “We’re standing by the people and the government to realize these objectives.”
Addressing the specific impact on women, Gbeho stated: “Women are the backbone of their communities. They take care of families, look for alternate livelihood solutions, and try to ensure dialogue takes place. Is it easy? No. They are often in isolated communities. But we do find that they are resilient,” she underlined.
Gbeho also sounded the alarm over the effect on children: “The first action that would make a difference is for the conflict to stop. Children must be protected and given access to services, including education. Education is the future.”
Regarding elderly populations, she said: “I cannot say there’s enough support. We’ve seen a significant decline in funding. We are working hard with government, communities and NGOs to try to reach those most in need. Unfortunately, we don’t reach everyone, but we are doing the best we can,” she stated.
Highlighting ongoing relief efforts, Gbeho confirmed that over 3 million people have received food assistance this year. “We are responding with food and health services. We’ve just gotten out of the worst cholera outbreak,” she said.
She added: “The case fatality rate has come down, and the number of new infections has definitely slowed.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment