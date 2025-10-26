Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 26

2025-10-26 03:07:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 26, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 12 currencies went up, while 30 currencies dropped compared to October 25.

The official rate for $1 is 561,652 rials, while one euro is valued at 654,120 rials. On October 25, the euro was priced at 653,152 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 26

Rial on October 25

1 US dollar

USD

561,652

561,833

1 British pound

GBP

747,516

747,015

1 Swiss franc

CHF

705,870

705,935

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,747

59,811

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,126

56,124

1 Danish krone

DKK

87,406

87,438

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,395

6,395

1 UAE Dirham

AED

152,935

152,984

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,831,412

1,832,123

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

199,544

198,650

100 Japanese yen

JPY

367,548

367,614

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,288

72,309

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,45,726

1,459,409

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

401,178

400,912

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

322,859

322,816

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,544

32,549

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,390

13,396

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,999

7,037

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

154,300

154,350

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,865

42,840

1 Syrian pound

SYP

51

51

1 Australian dollar

AUD

365,766

365,708

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

149,774

149,822

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,493,755

1,494,237

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

432,420

432,582

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

459,226

458,991

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,512

18,512

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

268

268

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

399,523

399,508

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

103,249

103,369

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,869

78,890

100 Thai baht

THB

1,718,586

1,720,205

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

132,977

133,034

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

390,406

390,565

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

792,175

792,430

1 euro

EUR

654,120

653,152

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

104,414

104,496

1 Georgian lari

GEL

206,904

207,104

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,781

33,809

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,480

8,467

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

164,945

164,975

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

330,200

330,496

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

957,264

957,576

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,458

60,681

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

160,497

160,530

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,624

2,643

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 840,822 rials and $1 costs 724,538 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 819,245 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 703,435 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.03-1.06 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.21-1.24 million rials.

Trend News Agency

