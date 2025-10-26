Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 26

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 26, Trend reports. According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 12 currencies went up, while 30 currencies dropped compared to October 25. The official rate for $1 is 561,652 rials, while one euro is valued at 654,120 rials. On October 25, the euro was priced at 653,152 rials.

Currency Rial on October 26 Rial on October 25 1 US dollar USD 561,652 561,833 1 British pound GBP 747,516 747,015 1 Swiss franc CHF 705,870 705,935 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,747 59,811 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,126 56,124 1 Danish krone DKK 87,406 87,438 1 Indian rupee INR 6,395 6,395 1 UAE Dirham AED 152,935 152,984 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,831,412 1,832,123 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 199,544 198,650 100 Japanese yen JPY 367,548 367,614 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,288 72,309 1 Omani rial OMR 1,45,726 1,459,409 1 Canadian dollar CAD 401,178 400,912 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 322,859 322,816 1 South African rand ZAR 32,544 32,549 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,390 13,396 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,999 7,037 1 Qatari riyal QAR 154,300 154,350 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,865 42,840 1 Syrian pound SYP 51 51 1 Australian dollar AUD 365,766 365,708 1 Saudi riyal SAR 149,774 149,822 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,493,755 1,494,237 1 Singapore dollar SGD 432,420 432,582 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 459,226 458,991 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,512 18,512 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 268 268 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 399,523 399,508 1 Libyan dinar LYD 103,249 103,369 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,869 78,890 100 Thai baht THB 1,718,586 1,720,205 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 132,977 133,034 1,000 South Korean won KRW 390,406 390,565 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 792,175 792,430 1 euro EUR 654,120 653,152 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 104,414 104,496 1 Georgian lari GEL 206,904 207,104 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,781 33,809 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,480 8,467 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 164,945 164,975 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 330,200 330,496 100 Philippine pesos PHP 957,264 957,576 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,458 60,681 1 Turkmen manat TMT 160,497 160,530 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,624 2,643

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 840,822 rials and $1 costs 724,538 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 819,245 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 703,435 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.03-1.06 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.21-1.24 million rials.