Satish Shah Net Worth: A Look At The Actor's Assets, Family Wealth, And More

Bollywood mourns veteran comedian Satish Shah, who passed away at 74 due to kidney failure. Known for iconic film and TV roles, here's a look at his family, career, and estimated net worth.

Satish Shah, full name Satish Ravilal Shah, was born on June 25, 1951, in Gujarat. He is survived by his wife Madhu, sister Madhuri, and brother Natwar. There is no information available about any children.

According to media reports, Satish Shah's assets were estimated at around ₹5.5 crore, which he has reportedly left behind for his wife, Madhu Shah.

According to reports, Satish Shah's wife, Madhu, is a designer. The couple married in 1972, but their love story was not smooth, Madhu reportedly rejected Satish's proposal twice before finally saying yes.

Details about Satish Shah's education are limited. However, it is said that he studied at St. Xavier's College and later honed his acting skills at the Film and Television Institute of India.

According to a Star Sunfold report, Satish Shah made his Bollywood debut in 1978 with Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan. He entered television in 1984 with the popular show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi.