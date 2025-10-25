403
Five Group Launches Ayurvedic Brand Dhathri In Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Five Group Trading, a division of Al Rawabi Group of Companies, has announced the official launch of Dhathri Ayurveda in Qatar as its authorised dealer and distributor.
Dhathri is also celebrating 25 years of Ayurvedic wellness with more than 1mn happy customers worldwide, a statement said.
A grand celebration in this regard was held on Thursday at Rawabi Hypermarket, Izghawa.
The inauguration ceremony was jointly led by Al Rawabi Group of Companies group general manager Kannu Baker, Dhathri director Dr Niranjana Sajikumar, export head Nadarajan S, and Five Group Trading's business development manager Haris Usman, in the presence of heads of departments and managers from Al Rawabi Group, Five Group Trading, and Rawabi Hypermarket.
Dhathri, renowned for its authentic Ayurvedic formulations, offers over 100 wellness and personal care products including shampoos, hair oils, hair creams, and skin care products – all formulated with natural ingredients.
“Our goal is to make Dhathri's authentic Ayurvedic products available across all major outlets in Qatar,” Baker said.“This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing world-class wellness and personal care products to our customers in Qatar.”
“Our products are rooted in centuries-old traditions and refined through scientific innovation. Each Dhathri product is carefully researched and quality-assured to ensure maximum effectiveness and safety,” said Dr Sajikumar.
A special free hair test (Tricho Test) will be conducted by Dhathri's expert Ayurvedic consultants at a dedicated area in Rawabi Hypermarket.
This initiative aims to help customers understand their hair and scalp condition and select suitable Dhathri products for healthier, stronger hair, the statement added.
