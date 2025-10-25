Small Bitcoin Miners Grow As Ferrari Embraces Cryptocurrency

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a dynamic shift within the cryptocurrency landscape, smaller Bitcoin miners are making significant inroads against industry giants as competition heats up following the 2024 halving. Simultaneously, luxury automaker Ferrari is exploring blockchain technology by launching a digital token for its most dedicated fans, while the content sharing platform Rumble prepares to introduce Bitcoin tipping, signaling growing adoption and innovative use cases for crypto in diverse sectors.



Mid-tier Bitcoin miners are narrowing the hashrate gap with leading players, driven by increased infrastructure investments and rising industry debt.

Public miners now control nearly one-third of Bitcoin's total network hashrate, reflecting a shifting power dynamic in the mining sector.

Ferrari is set to launch a digital token that allows elite fans to bid on its iconic Le Mans-winning car, integrating blockchain with high-performance motorsport marketing. Rumble, a popular video-sharing platform, will soon enable Bitcoin tips for content creators, leveraging Tether's stablecoin infrastructure.

Smaller Bitcoin miners gain ground on larger rivals

The Bitcoin mining industry is experiencing heightened competition in the aftermath of the 2024 halving, with mid-tier miners closing the hashrate gap on established giants. Data from The Miner Mag reveals that publicly listed miners like HIVE Digital, Bitdeer, and Cipher Mining have made considerable gains in realized hashrate after years of infrastructure expansion. In doing so, they are gradually catching up with large players such as MARA Holdings, CleanSpark, and Cango.

Today, publicly traded Bitcoin miners represent nearly a third of the network's total hashrate, underscoring the sector's ongoing consolidation. This growth has been fueled in part by increased borrowing to fund new infrastructure deployments, which has seen the industry's total debt swell to approximately $12.7 billion, a dramatic rise from $2.1 billion a year earlier.

Bitcoin miners' realized hashrate growth. Source: The Miner Mag

Ferrari to launch digital token for loyal fans and collectors

Luxury automaker Ferrari is venturing into the digital asset space with plans to introduce a unique blockchain-based token, granting its top clients exclusive access to bid on one of its legendary race cars. The“Token Ferrari 499P” will be issued in partnership with fintech firm Conio and target members of Ferrari's Hyperclub, an exclusive network of 100 elite enthusiasts passionate about endurance racing.

“This initiative aims to foster a stronger sense of community among our most loyal customers,” commented Enrico Galliera, Ferrari's chief marketing and commercial officer. The tokens will facilitate peer-to-peer trades and grant holders entry to special auctions, including a significant auction for the Ferrari 499P, set to coincide with the 2027 World Endurance Championship season.

Ferrari 499P. Source: Wikimedia

Rumble gears up to introduce Bitcoin tipping for content creators

Content sharing platform Rumble is preparing to enable Bitcoin tipping to its user base of over 51 million monthly active viewers, a move that highlights the growing integration of crypto into mainstream digital ecosystems. CEO Chris Pavlovski announced the upcoming feature during the Plan ₿ Forum in Lugano, Switzerland, in collaboration with stablecoin issuer Tether.

According to Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, the full rollout is expected by early to mid-December after addressing minor bugs and refining user experience. This feature will enable content creators to receive Bitcoin tips securely, giving them a degree of financial independence and protection from potential de-banking, especially important given Rumble's stance on free speech and censorship resistance.

This initiative emphasizes the increasing role of cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin, in digital content monetization. Given Rumble's large user base and anti-censorship stance, the introduction of Bitcoin tips could accelerate crypto adoption among content creators and audiences alike, reinforcing blockchain's place in evolving media landscapes.

