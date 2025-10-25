Football Team To Play Friendlies Against Tunisia, Mali In Upcoming International Break

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) The national football team will play two friendly matches against Tunisia and Mali during the upcoming international break in November as part of preparations for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 and the 2026 World Cup finals.The "Nashama" squad is set to begin its domestic training camp on Saturday, Nov. 8, before departing to Tunisia on Wednesday, Nov. 12, for a training camp culminating in a match against the host nation on Friday evening, Nov. 14. They will then face Mali on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 18.The Jordan Football Association aims to provide the national team with optimal preparation through training camps and friendly matches ahead of the Arab Cup in Qatar and the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.The national team secured its first-ever qualification for the 2026 World Cup, making it the first Arab team to clinch a spot in the tournament.