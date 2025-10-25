African Union (AUC) Chairperson Has Congratulated Kaylia Nemour Of #Algeria On Making History As Africa's First-Ever World Gymnastics Champion At The 2025 Artistic #Gymnastics World Championships In Jakarta

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has congratulated Kaylia Nemour of #Algeria on making history as Africa's first-ever world gymnastics champion at the 2025 Artistic #Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta.

The Chairperson hailed Kaylia's“stunning gold-winning performance” as a proud moment for Africa, celebrating her as a symbol of excellence,&the unstoppable rise of African talent on the global stage.

H.E. Mr Youssouf added that Kaylia's triumph will inspire a new generation of young Africans to dream higher&reach further, proving that with the right investment in sports, African athletes can soar gracefully among the world's best, just as Kaylia has done!

