TN: 50 MW From Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Approved For Commissioning Of Two More Units

Chennai, Oct 25 (IANS) In a significant move to accelerate the commissioning of new reactors at Kudankulam, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has approved the allocation of 50 megawatts (MW) of unallocated power from Unit 1 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) to support start-up and commissioning activities for Units 3 and 4.

According to the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC), the revised allocation took effect from midnight on October 19, 2025, and will remain valid until further notice.

The approval comes in response to a request by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), which is executing the twin 1,000 MW Light Water Reactors (LWRs) at the Kudankulam site in Tirunelveli district.

As per the Union Ministry of Power's order dated September 2, 2024, NPCIL has been permitted to draw up to 50 MW from Units 1 and 2 strictly for start-up purposes in line with the Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC) Regulations, 2023.

The arrangement requires Units 3 and 4 to be registered as beneficiaries of Unit 1, with the Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC) managing scheduling and accounting of the drawal. NPCIL informed the SRPC that commissioning work is progressing steadily, with the 63 MVA Common Station Auxiliary Transformer (CSAT) already energised to provide auxiliary power to the site.

Officials said that the initial power draw will be kept minimal during the stabilisation phase before gradually increasing as testing and system checks intensify.

The Ministry of Power has further instructed NPCIL to explore alternative power arrangements through the Tamil Nadu transmission network to meet any additional start-up requirements exceeding 50 MW or during any potential outage at Unit 1.

NPCIL has projected peak start-up demand to rise to 60 MW in December 2025 and 65 MW by January 2026. As of August 2025, the overall construction progress of Units 3 and 4 has reached 78 per cent.

Unit 3 has completed major milestones, including concreting of the inner and outer containment domes and welding of the main coolant pipeline, while Unit 4 has completed the erection of its Nuclear Steam Supply System.

At present, Units 1 and 2 together supply 1,125 MW of electricity to Tamil Nadu. The State has sought full allocation of the 2,000 MW to be generated by Units 3 and 4, though the Centre has said a decision will be taken at a later stage.