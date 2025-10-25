Alicia Keys, Aespa, And Dimash Join Top Vietnamese Stars At 8Wonder Winter 2025

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 October 2025 – 8Wonder Winter 2025 officially announces its full lineup, featuring global music icon Alicia Keys,“the songbird of America” with 17 prestigious GRAMMY Awards; K-pop's new-generation phenomenon aespa;“the limitless voice” Dimash; and top Vietnamese artists Van Mai Huong, HIEUTHUHAI, and Maydays. With a grand scale, the“Symphony of Stars” concert, taking place on December 6 at the Vietnam Exhibition Center, promises not only to deliver an extraordinary symphony of music but also to affirm the prestige and steady global rise of Vietnam's national brand.

With the theme“Symphony of Stars,” this year's music festival is crafted as a dazzling symphony, where international music icons and Vietnam's most celebrated talents unite in the heart of Hanoi. Each artist brings a unique hue, together lighting up the winter sky with one-of-a-kind melodies, creating a galaxy of layered emotions.

The headliner of the grand concert is Alicia Keys, the global symbol of soul and R&B, winner of 17 GRAMMY Awards, and the No. 1 R&B female artist of the century according to RIAA, with over 65 million records sold and 5 billion global streams. From her debut album Songs in A Minor to timeless hits like Empire State of Mind, No One, and Girl on Fire, Alicia Keys has left an indelible mark with multi-billion-view tracks that have shaped contemporary music for more than two decades. Beyond her artistry as a singer, songwriter, and producer, she is also a bestselling author, entrepreneur, social activist, and founder of“She Is The Music,” a movement promoting gender equality in the music industry. Recently, she achieved great success with the Broadway musical HELL'S KITCHEN, which earned 13 Tony nominations, 2 wins, and a 2025 GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Joining Alicia Keys on stage will be aespa, one of K-pop's leading 4th-generation girl groups and a symbol of the new wave of Asian artists. Seen as the future of regional entertainment, aespa brings youthful, creative, and tech-forward energy to the stage. With their distinctive metaverse concept, the group has pioneered a fusion of real and virtual music worlds, making a global impact with hits like Next Level and Savage. aespa has won multiple Daesang awards, been named among Time's Next Generation Leaders, and recognized by Billboard as“Group of the Year.” Their performance at 8Wonder Winter promises a futuristic visual feast that is explosive and full of energy on the“Symphony of Stars” stage.

This year's special guest, Dimash Kudaibergen from Kazakhstan, will take the audience on a journey through extraordinary emotional heights with his rare six-octave vocal range. Nicknamed“the voice of the universe,” Dimash has captivated audiences from Bastille Opera in France to Kremlin Palace in Russia and Barclays Center in the United States. His fusion of pop, opera, and Kazakh folk elements, along with his multilingual performances, will make his appearance an unmissable highlight of the night.

The“Symphony of Stars” stage will also shine with outstanding Vietnamese representatives: HIEUTHUHAI, the young, dynamic rapper known for his powerful emotional delivery; Van Mai Huong, whose soulful and expressive vocals move listeners through heartfelt ballads; and Maydays, a rising indie band with intimate yet deeply inspiring music. Together, these three artists bridge memory and modernity, Vietnamese spirit and international artistry, contributing to the confident global rise of Vietnamese music.

Beyond the performances, 8Wonder Winter 2025 offers a multi-dimensional world of experiences where music, light, art, and emotions intertwine, creating unforgettable moments. Audiences will not only enjoy music but also immerse themselves in a vibrant festival space filled with folk culture, regional cuisine, entertainment zones, artist exhibitions, and community connection areas. Especially, 8Wonder leads the way in developing a“green festival,” spreading a message of sustainable living with recycled art installations and eco-friendly booths. All of these elements combine to create a lively, modern, and memorable celebration for all generations.

Beyond the festival experience, 8Wonder Winter continues to define its distinctive identity through the Wonder Sound Lab project, a creative music“laboratory” initiated by 8Wonder. Here, young Vietnamese talents are given the opportunity to collaborate with international artists to produce one-of-a-kind performances, debuting for the first time on Vietnam's music stage. Wonder Sound Lab is not only a launchpad for the new generation of artists but also a powerful statement of Vietnam's aspiration to bring its music to the world.

With a world-class artist lineup and international-standard organization, 8Wonder Winter 2025 – hosted by Vingroup – promises a luxurious and unparalleled symphony of music, art, and experience, setting a new benchmark for Vietnam's entertainment scene. This event is expected to energize the entertainment market and reaffirm Vietnam's position as one of Asia's leading music and entertainment destinations.

Official Ticket Sale Announcement

8Wonder Winter 2025 – Symphony of Stars marks the fifth season of the 8Wonder music festival series, continuing to bring the world's musical excellence to Vietnam and crafting a world-class artistic celebration.

Tickets will be available nationwide from October 24, 2025, via VinWonders, Trip, Ticketbox, and Klook, with prices ranging from 1,600,000 VND to 20,000,000 VND, including luxurious Skybox & VVIP, premium VIP Zone, and energetic Standing Zone near the stage.