Fire at poultry farm in Poland kills over one hundred thousand chickens

2025-10-25 04:19:28
(MENAFN) A massive fire at a poultry farm in southwestern Poland killed more than 100,000 chickens, local authorities said Friday. The blaze broke out around 6 pm local time Thursday in a building housing thousands of hens in the village of Falkowice, a news agency reported, citing emergency services.

Police said around 130,000 hens were kept in the facility, while local media cited fire department estimates as high as 150,000. Some estimates suggested the number could reach 400,000. No human casualties were reported.

A total of 45 fire units from three counties helped extinguish the blaze, which remained under investigation. Photos shared by police showed the fire largely contained by Friday morning.

Poultry farming is a key part of Poland’s agricultural sector. According to recent EU data, Poland is the bloc’s second-largest exporter of eggs.

