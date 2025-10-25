403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump says his upcoming meeting with China’s Xi will be good meeting
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that his forthcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping will be productive, describing it as “going to be a very good meeting.”
Speaking to reporters before departing the White House for his Asia tour, Trump shared that the talks with Xi, scheduled for next week, would primarily focus on trade, tariffs, and Taiwan-related issues.
“We have a lot to talk about with President Xi, and he has a lot to talk about with us. I think it will be a good meeting,” Trump stated.
He highlighted the trade tensions, noting, “We are at 157% tariff for them. I don’t think that’s sustainable for them, and they want to get that down.” Trump also emphasized that the US is looking for certain trade concessions during the negotiations.
The meeting with Xi will take place on October 30, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea. Before that, Trump will engage with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday and attend a working dinner with US-ASEAN leaders. The US president will then travel to Tokyo for a meeting with Japan's new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi.
Following his visit to Japan, Trump will head to Busan, South Korea, where he will meet with President Lee Jae Myung, deliver remarks at the APEC CEO luncheon, and participate in a US-APEC leaders’ working dinner.
Speaking to reporters before departing the White House for his Asia tour, Trump shared that the talks with Xi, scheduled for next week, would primarily focus on trade, tariffs, and Taiwan-related issues.
“We have a lot to talk about with President Xi, and he has a lot to talk about with us. I think it will be a good meeting,” Trump stated.
He highlighted the trade tensions, noting, “We are at 157% tariff for them. I don’t think that’s sustainable for them, and they want to get that down.” Trump also emphasized that the US is looking for certain trade concessions during the negotiations.
The meeting with Xi will take place on October 30, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea. Before that, Trump will engage with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday and attend a working dinner with US-ASEAN leaders. The US president will then travel to Tokyo for a meeting with Japan's new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi.
Following his visit to Japan, Trump will head to Busan, South Korea, where he will meet with President Lee Jae Myung, deliver remarks at the APEC CEO luncheon, and participate in a US-APEC leaders’ working dinner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment