Thailand's PM cancels trip to Malaysia following former queen's death
(MENAFN) Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has canceled his trip to Malaysia to attend the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit after the death of former Queen Sirikit.
Anutin had planned to participate in a signing ceremony with Cambodia on Sunday, which he requested to move from the afternoon to the morning. If the US delegation, led by President Donald Trump, cannot accommodate the change, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow will sign on his behalf.
The ASEAN summit runs from Sunday to Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur, where Trump is expected to witness the signing of a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand. The accord follows a ceasefire agreed on July 28 after a border conflict that caused multiple casualties.
Anutin’s attendance at the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea, from Tuesday to Saturday has also been canceled, with Sihasak representing him instead.
Queen Sirikit, mother of King Vajiralongkorn, passed away Friday in Bangkok at age 93. Doctors had been monitoring her health since September 2019, noting multiple chronic conditions. She developed a bloodstream infection on October 17, which worsened despite treatment.
Sirikit was married for more than 60 years to King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Thailand’s longest-reigning monarch, who died in 2016. Following her death, King Vajiralongkorn declared a one-year mourning period for the royal family and court officials. Sirikit’s birthday, also celebrated as Mother’s Day in Thailand, remains a national holiday.
