Colombia's Petro Pushes Back Against U.S. Sanctions
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro asserted Friday that he has waged a relentless campaign against narcotics trafficking and refuses to "take a step back" following US sanctions announced against him.
"Fighting drug trafficking for decades and doing so effectively brings this measure upon me from the government of the society that we help so much to stop their cocaine consumption," he wrote on US social media platform X.
"Quite a paradox, but not a step back and never on our knees," he added, announcing plans to launch a legal challenge.
"My lawyer in my defense will be Dany Kovalik from the US," he stated.
The penalties imposed by the US Treasury Department also targeted the leftist president's spouse and one of his sons, alongside his close confidant, Interior Minister Armando Benedetti.
The sanctions coincided with the US announcement of deploying an aircraft carrier and accompanying flotilla to join an existing fleet in Latin America dedicated to "countering narco-terrorism."
The move represents the first occasion that a sitting president of Colombia has faced sanctions.
US Secretary Scott Bessent claimed that "President Petro has allowed drug cartels to thrive and has refused to stop this activity."
He added that US President Donald Trump "is taking strong action to protect" his nation.
