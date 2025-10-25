403
Erdogan Emphasizes Effort with Gulf Nations to Rebuild Gaza
(MENAFN) Acknowledging that reconstructing Gaza will be a difficult mission, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Ankara will “take this step together with the Gulf countries.”
“We will rebuild Gaza together. This is not something that Türkiye, Egypt, or other Gulf countries can do alone. It requires a coordinated, collective effort, and we have held comprehensive discussions at every stage,” Erdogan told reporters during his return flight from a tour of the Gulf region on Friday.
Describing the ongoing crisis in Gaza as a “test” for the Muslim world, Erdogan voiced optimism that they will pass it “honorably and stand firmly with our brothers in Gaza.”
Addressing the widespread devastation in Gaza’s infrastructure caused by Israel, Erdogan stressed the necessity of extensive excavation and rebuilding initiatives to restore what has been lost.
He noted that discussions are ongoing regarding the multifaceted Gaza reconstruction task force and reaffirmed Türkiye’s willingness to extend all essential aid and assistance to Gaza.
The president emphasized that Israel must face pressure through sanctions and arms restrictions to ensure it fulfills its obligations.
“As Türkiye, we are doing our utmost to support a ceasefire. Hamas is adhering to the ceasefire and has clearly expressed its commitment. Israel, however, continues to violate it.
The international community, especially the US, must make greater efforts to ensure Israel fully complies. Adequate diplomatic pressure on Israel is essential,” Erdogan stated.
