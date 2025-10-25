403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump says ‘I’m not going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump indicated on Thursday that his administration could authorize military operations against suspected drug traffickers abroad without needing a formal declaration of war from Congress. In remarks to reporters, Trump stated, “I’m not going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war,” emphasizing that his primary focus was on addressing individuals and groups responsible for bringing illegal drugs into the United States.
In recent weeks, Trump has highlighted military actions, including the destruction of Venezuelan fishing boats, which he claimed—without providing evidence—were involved in drug smuggling operations. Unlike past administrations, which typically followed due process by boarding and inspecting suspicious vessels, Trump has pushed for more direct actions, including what he described as deadly strikes on maritime targets.
Trump further suggested that future operations might extend beyond sea-based interventions and could involve land-based military actions. While he stated that Congress would be notified ahead of any ground operations, he expressed confidence that lawmakers would not oppose such actions.
His comments came after reports emerged that a US Air Force B-1 Lancer bomber had flown near Venezuela’s coastline earlier that day. Trump quickly dismissed the report as inaccurate, telling reporters at the White House, “Not accurate. No, it’s false.” However, he reiterated his dissatisfaction with the Venezuelan government, accusing them of sending prisoners into the United States, a claim which has not been substantiated. “But we are not happy with Venezuela for a lot of reasons, drugs being one of them,” he added, suggesting that under the Biden administration, Venezuela had been exporting its prisoners to the US.
The US has deployed warships to the Caribbean as part of an ongoing counter-drug trafficking campaign, a move that Caracas has interpreted as a potential precursor to efforts aimed at regime change. In response, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro recently announced the deployment of 5,000 Russian-made Igla-S anti-aircraft missiles, which he described as a critical component of Venezuela’s air defense strategy. Maduro praised the Igla-S system as one of the most powerful weapons available, asserting that the missile systems were essential to maintaining “peace, stability, and tranquility” for the Venezuelan people.
“Any military force in the world knows the power of the Igla-S, and Venezuela has no less than 5,000,” Maduro stated, signaling the country’s readiness to defend itself against perceived external threats.
In recent weeks, Trump has highlighted military actions, including the destruction of Venezuelan fishing boats, which he claimed—without providing evidence—were involved in drug smuggling operations. Unlike past administrations, which typically followed due process by boarding and inspecting suspicious vessels, Trump has pushed for more direct actions, including what he described as deadly strikes on maritime targets.
Trump further suggested that future operations might extend beyond sea-based interventions and could involve land-based military actions. While he stated that Congress would be notified ahead of any ground operations, he expressed confidence that lawmakers would not oppose such actions.
His comments came after reports emerged that a US Air Force B-1 Lancer bomber had flown near Venezuela’s coastline earlier that day. Trump quickly dismissed the report as inaccurate, telling reporters at the White House, “Not accurate. No, it’s false.” However, he reiterated his dissatisfaction with the Venezuelan government, accusing them of sending prisoners into the United States, a claim which has not been substantiated. “But we are not happy with Venezuela for a lot of reasons, drugs being one of them,” he added, suggesting that under the Biden administration, Venezuela had been exporting its prisoners to the US.
The US has deployed warships to the Caribbean as part of an ongoing counter-drug trafficking campaign, a move that Caracas has interpreted as a potential precursor to efforts aimed at regime change. In response, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro recently announced the deployment of 5,000 Russian-made Igla-S anti-aircraft missiles, which he described as a critical component of Venezuela’s air defense strategy. Maduro praised the Igla-S system as one of the most powerful weapons available, asserting that the missile systems were essential to maintaining “peace, stability, and tranquility” for the Venezuelan people.
“Any military force in the world knows the power of the Igla-S, and Venezuela has no less than 5,000,” Maduro stated, signaling the country’s readiness to defend itself against perceived external threats.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment