Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 25

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 25, Trend reports. According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 21 currencies went up, while 22 currencies dropped compared to October 23. The official rate for $1 is 561,833 rials, while one euro is valued at 653,152 rials. On October 23, the euro was priced at 652,376 rials.

Currency Rial on October 25 Rial on October 23 1 US dollar USD 561,833 561,804 1 British pound GBP 747,015 751,208 1 Swiss franc CHF 705,935 705,969 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,811 59,786 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,124 56,114 1 Danish krone DKK 87,438 87,337 1 Indian rupee INR 6,395 6,405 1 UAE Dirham AED 152,984 152,976 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,832,123 1,833,098 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 198,650 199,078 100 Japanese yen JPY 367,614 370,103 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,309 72,297 1 Omani rial OMR 1,459,409 1,459,678 1 Canadian dollar CAD 400,912 401,878 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 322,816 323,100 1 South African rand ZAR 32,549 32,290 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,396 13,381 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,037 6,894 1 Qatari riyal QAR 154,350 154,342 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,840 42,953 1 Syrian pound SYP 51 51 1 Australian dollar AUD 365,708 365,259 1 Saudi riyal SAR 149,822 149,814 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,494,237 1,494,160 1 Singapore dollar SGD 432,582 433,014 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 458,991 459,578 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,512 18,523 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 268 268 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 399,508 400,103 1 Libyan dinar LYD 103,369 103,460 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,890 78,845 100 Thai baht THB 1,720,205 1,712,504 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 133,034 132,810 1,000 South Korean won KRW 390,565 392,820 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 792,430 792,389 1 euro EUR 653,152 652,376 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 104,496 104,290 1 Georgian lari GEL 207,104 207,233 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,809 33,821 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,467 8,466 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 164,975 164,975 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 330,496 330,471 100 Philippine pesos PHP 957,576 960,899 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,681 60,912 1 Turkmen manat TMT 160,530 160,657 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,643 2,699

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 840,619 rials and $1 costs 723,090 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,135 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,029 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.05-1.08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.22-1.25 million rials.