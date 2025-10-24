Islamic Leaders To Speak At Halal Forum In Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Arab and Islamic leaders will participate on Monday (27) and Tuesday (28) in the third edition of the Global Halal Brazil Business Forum (GHB ), organized in partnership by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) and FAMBRAS Halal Certifier in São Paulo. The event will feature panels and lectures discussing trends and business opportunities in the halal market-of products made according to Islamic standards-which is growing and expected to reach nearly USD 2 trillion in gross domestic product by 2028.

The Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Chambers, Khaled Hanafi, will speak at the opening of the event at the WTC Sheraton in São Paulo, and on the second day, he will moderate the panel“Strategic Partnerships–Brazil and Islamic Countries: Success Cases and Opportunities,” which will showcase renewable energy projects, Brazil as an export hub, and the halal supply chain, among other topics. One of the participants is Ahmad Mohammad Al Akaleek, Director-General of the Jordanian Customs Authority.

Yousif Alharbi, Vice President of the Saudi Halal Center in Saudi Arabia, will also speak at the opening of the event. The Saudi Halal Center is the local authority responsible for setting standards and fostering the quality and transparency of halal products. Youssef Khalawi, Secretary-General of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, will speak at the opening and will also take part on Tuesday in the panel“Islamic Finance: Investments in Halal Green Projects,” which will showcase Islamic financial products and halal fintechs, among other topics. The panel will be moderated by Angela Martins, Head of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Representation Office in Brazil.

Ihsan Övüt, Secretary-General of the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), will speak at the opening of the GHB and participate in the second panel of the event on Monday, titled“Sustainability and Ethics: Building a Reputation of Trust.” The institute, based in Istanbul, Turkey, is responsible for setting standards among countries that consume halal products to remove technical barriers and facilitate trade.

The Dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brasília and Palestinian Ambassador, Ibrahim Alzeben, will speak at the opening of the event, along with the Vice President of International Relations & Secretary-General of the ABCC, Mohamad Orra Ourad, and the President of FAMBRAS Halal, Mohamed Hussein El Zoghbi. Pre-recorded messages will be presented by Brazil's Acting President & Development, Industry, Trade and Services Minister Geraldo Alckmin and Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira.

The GHB Forum reaches its third edition as a platform for discussing trends and opportunities in the halal market, which consists of Muslim consumers from both Arab countries, such as Saudi Arabia, and non-Arab countries, such as Indonesia and Turkey. Halal products cannot, for example, contain traces of pork or alcohol and must carry a seal guaranteeing their origin and production methods. This seal is issued by a certifying company.

This year's theme for the event is“halal green,” with a focus on sustainability. The program includes participation from private-sector representatives active in this market, a book launch, signing of memorandums of understanding, tributes, and a barbecue featuring halal products for guests.

