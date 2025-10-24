403
Qatar Secure Two Silver Medals At 3Rd Asian Youth Games In Bahrain
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar added two more medals to its tally at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain.
In athletics, runner Dana Salem captured silver in the women's 100m race, clocking 11.60 seconds. Gold went to Emirati sprinter Arwa Ashar with a time of 11.45 seconds, while China's Xinyi Yan took bronze in 11.79 seconds.
Qatar's show jumping team also won silver with Suhaim Hamad al-Yafei, Amer Hamad al-Mansouri, Mohammed Issa al-Bukhari and Abdulaziz Saud Fakhro delivering an impressive performance to finish second behind Jordan. Saudi Arabia claimed the bronze medal in the team event.
Qatar's overall medal count at the Games now stands at three: one gold and two silver, following Idris Abubaker's victory in the 110-meter hurdles on Thursday.
In beach volleyball, the Qatari duo of Ahmed Ziad and Musa Al-Khair lost to Indonesia in a tightly contested match, 15-21, 21-18, 10-15. Despite the loss, they advanced to the quarter-finals, where they will face Kazakhstan.
In golf, Qatar remained in 12th place in the team standings after the second day, while Daniel Sokolov dropped to 22nd individually and Camille Ben Rokia is in 38th place.
Meanwhile, the youth volleyball team was eliminated in the quarter-finals after a 0-3 defeat to Chinese Taipei. Qatar is participating in 16 sports at the Games with a delegation of 67 athletes. The disciplines include athletics, badminton, basketball (3x3), equestrian (show jumping), golf, judo, jiu-jitsu, cycling, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, wrestling, volleyball, beach volleyball, and boxing. Female athletes are competing in athletics, badminton, volleyball, and beach volleyball Salem Arwa Ashar Xinyi Yan Asian Youth Games
