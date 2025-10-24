Aleksei Posokhov brings his ten years of commercial strategy and complex project feasibility experience to his current position at the Magna region of the NEOM project, which stands as one of the world's most ambitious developments.

Since June 2023, Posokhov has directed financial feasibility and development initiatives for Magna, which represents an indigenous luxury giga-project situated along the Gulf of Aqaba coastline. The project spans more than two million square meters of mixed-use development that features ultra-luxury residential product and premium hospitality offerings. The financial strategy and risk assessment form the basis for all stages of Magna's development under his leadership.

The financial models at NEOM, which Posokhov created, enable the Magna region to undergo multiple implementation scenario assessments. The models serve as essential tools for NEOM's Founding Board to make strategic decisions because they present detailed projections based on different assumption sets. The models he designed continue to provide analytical data and business cases that help the board determine investment and development priorities.

The development of a dynamic residential sales strategy model represents his main accomplishment in his work. The tool helps the team predict revenue streams while enabling them to modify pricing plans and development schedules according to changing market conditions, financing options, and regional market patterns. The sensitivity analyses he performed across residential, hospitality, and retail sectors help NEOM leadership evaluate project risks and returns at all development stages.

“NEOM represents not only scale but complexity,” Posokhov explained.“Our job as analysts is to translate thousands of data points, market dynamics, procurement challenges, and financing structures into business cases that are simple, logical, and actionable for decision makers.”

Posokhov's career path reflects his deep expertise in both financial modelling and contract strategy. Before joining NEOM, he served at Sense Development, where he oversaw commercial and contract management for premium residential real estate. He also played a key role in the Betskoy restoration project in Moscow, where he was responsible for designing and implementing the contract strategy for a landmark redevelopment.

His current position combines his experience with financial analysis and his work in contract administration and project documentation systems. The integrated system between financial objectives and procurement processes of complex work packages at Magna supports the success of this massive giga-project.

The work of Posokhov demonstrates how NEOM implements its mission to unite innovative approaches with strict operational standards. The Magna development serves as a construction project that supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative to transform luxury tourism and urban development in the region. The financial sustainability and strategic clarity of NEOM's aspirations depend on analysts like Posokhov who provide essential support.

The success of Magna's luxury developments at NEOM will depend on Posokhov and his team to establish feasible decisions that balance business opportunities with project resilience.