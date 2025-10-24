Discover The World's Best Massage Therapists, Chosen By More Than 3,500 Expert Votes

MENAFN - GetNews)After a thorough review of the voting results and the evaluations carried out by an international panel of expert judges, the official winners of the World Massage Championship Awards 2025 have been announced are the most prestigious recognitions in the professional massage sector, held every four years and voted on by more than 3,000 trained professionals and field experts awardees will hold their titles until 2029.

Winners and Reasons for Recognition

Swedish Massage Category – Erik Johansson (Sweden)

Recognized for meeting all criteria of professional excellence, academic achievement, and contribution to the continuous development of Swedish massage. The committee highlighted his educational work and his contributions to the advancement of this classic technique.

Chiromassage Category – José Antonio Sánchez (Spain)

Honored for preserving and promoting this technique across Africa, America, and Europe. A prolific writer and instructor, he represents the human and solidarity values of Dr. Ferrándiz, creator of chiromassage.

Deep Tissue Massage Category – Alexandra Rossi (Canada)

With more than 30 years of professional experience, she stands out for her dedication to the profession, her educational work, and her publications. The jury also valued her social commitment to underprivileged communities.

Sports Massage Category – Michael A. Yessis (Russia)

Awarded for his work with top-level sports clubs, his published research, and his contribution to promoting healthy habits among both professional and amateur athletes.

Thai Massage Category – Nicha Phanich (Thailand)

With more than 50 years of career experience, she was recognized for her teaching of traditional Thai massage and for transmitting respect for this ancient technique to new generations.

Shiatsu Massage Category – Yuki Nakamura (Japan)

A master with more than three decades of experience, he has integrated various contemporary approaches to Shiatsu. His school is now an international reference.

Tui Na Massage Category – Li Wei (China)

Recognized for taking Tui Na massage beyond China's borders, training hundreds of international students and promoting this discipline in hospitals and educational centers.

Hawaiian Lomi Lomi Massage Category – Kalea Kealoha (Hawaii, USA)

With over 40 years of experience, she has devoted her life to teaching Lomi Lomi, training students from all over the world at her school in Hawaii.

Ayurvedic Massage Category – Vikram Singh (India)

Distinguished for his respect toward the cultural and therapeutic principles of traditional Indian medicine, as well as for his work with underprivileged communities.

Russian Massage Category – Elena Smirnova (Russia)

A professional with over 30 years of experience, she is an innovator in teaching methodology and has trained generations of massage therapists in Europe and Asia.

Chair Massage Category – Claire Dubois (France)

Recognized for her technical expertise and professional achievements in the field of ergonomic massage and its application in workplace environments.

A Transparent, Excellence-Based Voting System

The evaluation process combines public voting, which reflects a high level of technical knowledge, with the assessment of a panel of expert judges candidate was analyzed based on their professional merit, career achievements, educational contribution, and commitment to promoting well-being.

With more than 3,000 verified votes, these awards reaffirm their position as the most prestigious benchmark in the global professional massage industry.

A Tribute to Art, Science, and Human Connection

The organizers emphasized that these awards“not only recognize technique, but also the passion, dedication, and ability to heal and connect with others that characterize the world's greatest therapists.”