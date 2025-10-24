AUS Vs IND, 3Rd ODI: Kuldeep In, Harshit Out? India's Likely Playing XI For Sydney Clash

After two losses, India's likely playing XI for the Sydney ODI includes Kuldeep Yadav as a specialist spinner, Prasidh Krishna replacing Harshit Rana, and Nitish Kumar Reddy retained to add batting depth and bowling balance against Australia.

Team India and Australia will lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25. The Men in Blue have already lost the series with two successive losses against the hosts and will eye for consolation win in order to finish the ODI leg of the ongoing white-ball tour of Australia.

As Team India heads into the Sydney clash, the major question is whether there will be any changes in the playing XI after the visitors faced setbacks in Perth and Adelaide, struggling with both batting consistency and bowling balance. With Men in Blue aiming to avoid a whitewash at the hands of Australia and finish the series on a positive note, team management is expected to tinker with the lineup.

One of the major criticisms following India's two successive losses in the ongoing ODI series against Australia is the non-inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav as the specialist spinner. In the Perth and Adelaide ODIs, team management went with three all-rounders and as many pace bowling specialists, but it did not yield any results for the Men in Blue.

When Adam Zampa picked 4 wickets on a bouncy Adelaide track, it exposed India's lack of a specialist spinner and intensified the call for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the playing XI for the Sydney ODI. Will Kuldeep get picked for the third and final ODI of the Australia Series? If team India management decides to include the Uttar Pradesh spinner into the playing XI, Washington Sundar is likely to make way for him, with Axar Patel retaining his place as the only spin bowling all–rounder.

Having lost the ODI series, the Men in Blue will look to add balance in the bowling attack by including wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav with the hope of giving India a much-needed boost in the Sydney ODI.

Another possible change in the playing XI is Harshit Rana getting replaced by Prasidh Krishna. Harshit was not impressive in the last two matches at Perth and Adelaide, struggling with consistency and control, which has increased the likelihood of benching him in the final ODI of the three-match series against Australia.

In the Adelaide ODI, Harshit picked two wickets but conceded 59 runs at an economy rate of 7.40 in his spell of 8 overs, highlighting his struggle to contain runs and putting his spot in the Sydney XI under serious doubt. With Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh expected to retain their spot in the playing XI, Prasidh Krishna is likely to be brought in as the third pacer by replacing Harshit Rana.

Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to retain his place in the playing XI for the third and final ODI of the series against Australia. If Kuldeep Yadav is picked as the wrist spinner by replacing the spin bowling all-rounder in Washington Sundar, it is important to have a seam bowling all-rounder not only to add depth to the batting but also to provide an additional bowling option.

Team India may not risk going with three pacers, one spin bowling all-rounder, and one spin specialist, as it would leave the side short of batting depth and bowling flexibility. Therefore, Dhruv Jurel may not get to play in the third ODI as well, since the team will prioritize maintaining the balance between batting and bowling options, ensuring both stability in the middle-order and variety in the bowling attack for the Sydney clash.

India's Likely Playing XI for Sydney ODI: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh