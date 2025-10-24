Number Of Shelters In Kherson Region Increased By 762 Prokudin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this during the forum "The Ukrainian South Holds the Front: Resilience. Recovery. Future," according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are paying special attention to protecting the civilian population. During the war, we managed to increase the number of protective shelters by 762," Prokudin said.

According to him, there are currently 994 civil protection facilities registered in the region's shelter fund.

As Ukrinform reported, since the liberation of the right (west) bank of the Dnipro, as of the end of September 2025, 275 protective shelters have been restored in the Kherson region.

