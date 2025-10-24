Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Number Of Shelters In Kherson Region Increased By 762 Prokudin

2025-10-24 03:08:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this during the forum "The Ukrainian South Holds the Front: Resilience. Recovery. Future," according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are paying special attention to protecting the civilian population. During the war, we managed to increase the number of protective shelters by 762," Prokudin said.

Read also: Russian troops shell Kherson's Korabelnyi district with artillery, eight people injured

According to him, there are currently 994 civil protection facilities registered in the region's shelter fund.

As Ukrinform reported, since the liberation of the right (west) bank of the Dnipro, as of the end of September 2025, 275 protective shelters have been restored in the Kherson region.

UkrinForm

