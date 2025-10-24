Number Of Shelters In Kherson Region Increased By 762 Prokudin
"We are paying special attention to protecting the civilian population. During the war, we managed to increase the number of protective shelters by 762," Prokudin said.Read also: Russian troops shell Kherson's Korabelnyi district with artillery, eight people injured
According to him, there are currently 994 civil protection facilities registered in the region's shelter fund.
As Ukrinform reported, since the liberation of the right (west) bank of the Dnipro, as of the end of September 2025, 275 protective shelters have been restored in the Kherson region.
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment