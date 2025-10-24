Ukrainian Intelligence Forces Destroy Two Russian Nebo Radars, Buk Missile System
On October 23-24, 2025, specialists from HUR's Department of Active Operations located and destroyed a self-propelled launcher from a Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system and two Nebo-SVU radar systems.
As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces also struck the Ryazan oil refinery and an ammunition depot in Russia's Belgorod region.
Photo: Unsplash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment