Ukrainian Intelligence Forces Destroy Two Russian Nebo Radars, Buk Missile System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) HUR reported this on Telegram and released a corresponding video.

On October 23-24, 2025, specialists from HUR's Department of Active Operations located and destroyed a self-propelled launcher from a Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system and two Nebo-SVU radar systems.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces also struck the Ryazan oil refinery and an ammunition depot in Russia's Belgorod region.

Photo: Unsplash