Arizona-Based Designer Duo Natalie Dipiero And Ralph Dipiero Launch CRE8 Supply Co. Winter Collection

Arizona-based designers Natalie DiPiero and Ralph DiPiero today announced the launch of the new Winter 2025 collection from their fashion brand, CRE8 Supply Co.. The release, timed for the upcoming holiday season, introduces new apparel and headwear designed to blend contemporary style with cold-weather functionality.

The new collection arrives as consumers seek high-quality, distinctive gifts. Ralph DiPiero and Natalie DiPiero, who co-founded the Arizona-based company, aim to meet this demand by offering pieces that prioritize material quality and practical design. The winter line expands on their core mission to provide accessories that allow for personal expression while serving a functional purpose.

"Winter fashion is about combining comfort and personal style. We wanted this collection to feel special, whether it's a gift for someone or a piece to define your own look this season," said Ralph DiPiero, co-founder of CRE8 Supply Co. "With the holiday rush, people want quality they can trust. We focused on the details including premium fabrics, durable construction, and designs that are both current and timeless."

A highlight of the winter collection is the Foam Trucker Hat, which is particularly suited for colder temperatures due to its plush fury inner lining. This model provides warmth without sacrificing the brand's signature aesthetic and has been praised by customers for its comfort.

The new winter items complement CRE8 Supply Co.'s established line of signature headwear. This includes "The Classic Baseball Snap Back," a design inspired by an iconic baseball cap style. This hat features a high/medium crown and is available in multiple colors, including Black, Navy Blue, Forest Green, Maroon, and Dark Grey. It is designed to be worn with a flat or curved brim, offering wearers a versatile look.

Other key pieces in the brand's portfolio include:



The CRE8 7 Panel Mesh Hat: This hat combines style and comfort, featuring an ergonomic design and a breathable mesh backing. The CREATE Rope Trucker Hat: This hat offers a universal fit with a naturally curved bill, making it a popular addition to any wardrobe.

The founders, Natalie DiPiero and Ralph DiPiero, bring extensive industry experience to the brand. Ralph DiPiero is an alumnus of Arizona State University, holding a Bachelor of Science degree. Their combined background informs the company's commitment to meticulous craftsmanship and elevating Arizona's presence in the national fashion conversation.

To support the holiday shopping period, CRE8 Supply Co. offers customer-focused purchasing options. The company provides interest-free installment plans, making its premium items accessible to a wider audience.

The online store maintains a secure and streamlined checkout process. Payments are accepted through numerous secure gateways, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

About CRE8 Supply Co.

Founded by Ralph DiPiero and Natalie DiPiero, CRE8 Supply Co. is an Arizona-based fashion company offering a curated collection of high-quality hats and apparel. The brand is built on a mission to blend sophistication with utility, providing products that embody top-tier craftsmanship and contemporary design. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing the fashion accessories industry and providing a seamless shopping experience for customers across the United States.

