Deliveroo's Annual Plus Gold Plan: 12 Months Of Perks For The Price Of 8

Unlock unlimited savings, exclusive rewards, and premium support with Deliveroo's best-ever annual offer - designed for UAE food and grocery lovers who want more value, more convenience, and more reasons to order

Published: Fri 24 Oct 2025, 1:52 PM

Partner Content



Share:













Follow on Google



Follow on WhatsApp Follow on Telegram

If you order food or groceries regularly, Deliveroo's Annual Plus Gold plan could be a game-changer. Here's why:

For a limited time, get 12 months of Plus Gold for the price of 8, that's Dh232 upfront (equivalent to just Dh19.33 per month). Subscribers will enjoy four months free, a year-long savings, and 30 days of free trial.

Deliveroo's Plus Gold plan isn't just about free delivery. Members also enjoy:



Uncapped 10% credit back on every eligible restaurant and grocery order

Unlimited free delivery

On-Time Promise: get Dh20 credit if your delivery is more than 15 minutes late Exclusive partner deals across the UAE

Extra Perks



Premium 24/7 support for faster, personalised assistance 30-day FREE trial to test the annual plan

Why Go Annual?



Lock in savings for busy months

Turn routine orders into ongoing rewards Simplify budgeting while still enjoying convenience and perks

Nick Price, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East, said:“Deliveroo Plus has always been about giving our customers the best value and experience. As we work towards becoming a Plus-first business by 2026, we're optimising and scaling the proposition through new partnerships and benefits. With our latest upgrades, we're rewarding customers with unlimited 10% credit back, providing premium support, On Time Promise, and creating even more ways to save with annual plans, making Plus Gold an even more compelling choice for our UAE customers.”

Deliveroo is aiming to become a Plus-first business by 2026, with most orders coming from Plus subscribers. Already, Plus members spend three times as much as regular customers, are twice as likely to try a new restaurant, and even top up their orders with non-food items. By rewarding every order with credit, premium support, and exclusive savings, Plus Gold strengthens loyalty while giving customers tangible perks every time they order.

For frequent users, the math is clear. For occasional users, the plan still makes it easier to get what you want, whether it's dinner, snacks, or groceries, without worrying about extra fees.

Twelve months of perks for the price of eight. It's simple, rewarding, and designed to make life easier.