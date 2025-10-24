403
Qatar University Fosters Qatarikorean Sustainable Energy Push
In a significant step towards advancing sustainable solutions in energy and water, Qatar University (QU) hosted the Qatari–Korean Technology Workshop on Sustainable Energy and Water Solutions at the QU Research Complex Building.
Organised by the Center for Advanced Materials (CAM) at QU in collaboration with the Korean embassy in Qatar, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra), the Korea Environment Industry and Technology Institute (Keiti), and the Pioneering Research on Membrane-Based Desalination Inducing Sustainability and Energy-Efficiency (Promise) Consortium Project Team, the event brought together leading experts, researchers, and industry professionals from both nations to discuss cutting-edge innovations and strengthen bilateral co-operation.
The workshop, themed 'Sustainable Solutions for Energy and Water,' featured sessions on advanced digital desalination technologies, resource recovery from brine, and Qatar's National Renewable Energy Strategies. Attendees included representatives from Kahramaa, Qatar Electricity and Water Company, Qatar Shell Research and Technology Center (QSRTC), ConocoPhillips Global Water Sustainability Center (GWSC), Posco E&C, SK Ecoplant, Acciona Agua, ABSFIL, and CJK, alongside faculty members from QU and Kookmin University.
Opening the event, Korean ambassador Hyunsoo Yun emphasised the growing ties between the two countries.“This workshop exemplifies the strong partnership between Qatar and Korea, leveraging our shared commitment to innovation in addressing climate change and resource scarcity. By combining Korea's technological expertise with Qatar's vision for sustainability, we can create impactful solutions that benefit the region and beyond,” he said.
Dr Mohammed al-Safran, associate vice president for Research and Graduate Studies at QU, in his welcome remarks highlighted the university's role in driving research collaborations. "Such events are crucial for advancing Qatar's National Vision 2030. By uniting academia, industry, and government, we are paving the way for breakthroughs in sustainable technologies that ensure water and energy security for future generations."
The first session focused on Water–Energy–Recovery (WaTER) technologies and the Promise project. Prof. Dong Suk Han from QU introduced WaTER as an integrated approach to desalination and energy efficiency, noting its importance for arid regions.“WaTER technologies represent the nexus of water treatment, energy optimisation, and resource recovery-essential components for sustainable water management in Qatar,” said Prof. Han.
Prof. Sangho Lee from Kookmin University presented the Promise Project, a multi-year programme funded by the Korean Ministry of Environment through Keiti. The project aims to achieve ultra-low-energy, high-recovery desalination while enabling brine resource valoriSation.
“Our goal is to reduce desalination energy consumption to below 2.2 kWh per cubic meter while extracting valuable minerals from brine-turning waste into economic opportunity,” Prof. Lee explained. The initiative, with a total budget of approximately $30.2mn (2025–2029), includes active collaboration with QU's CAM.
Further contributions came from Dr Mohamad Hassan and representatives from Kahramaa, who discussed the integration of renewable energy and water management within Qatar's infrastructure. The second session broadened the discussion to global perspectives, featuring insights from QSRTC, Posco E&C, SK Ecoplant, Acciona Agua, ABSFIL, and CJK on sustainable industrial applications.
Hyuna Kim, director general of Kotra–Doha, reaffirmed the agency's commitment to fostering green partnerships.“Kotra is dedicated to enhancing trade and investment between Korea and Qatar in emerging environmental technologies. This workshop has laid the foundation for new ventures that promote sustainable economic growth.”
In his closing remarks, Prof. Mohamad Irshidat, director of CAM at QU, observed that the discussions underscored the importance of advanced materials and digital engineering in achieving decarbonisation.
"We look forward to transforming these collaborations into actionable projects that advance Qatar's leadership in sustainability.” The event aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and highlights Qatar and Korea's shared commitment to a low-carbon, sustainable future.
