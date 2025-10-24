Swiss Government Remains Vigilant As Bird Flu Cases Increase Across Europe
commonly called bird flu, in neighbouring Germany. With the arrival of migratory birds, it is to be expected that cases will re-emerge in Switzerland. This content was published on October 24, 2025 - 10:51 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
If the evolution requires, the Federal Office of Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (FOSV) will issue protective measures for domestic poultry in collaboration with the cantons, the office told Keystone-ATS news agency on Friday.
The aim is to prevent contact between wild birds and domestic poultry.
Poultry farmers are being urged to be vigilant and to report any symptoms of illness or death.
This content was published on Aug 22, 2025 Switzerland's cows have dodged the global H5N1 bird flu so far. But if it hits dairy herds, the country's iconic cheeses could be at risk.
