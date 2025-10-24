Swiss Government Remains Vigilant As Bird Flu Cases Increase Across Europe

If the evolution requires, the Federal Office of Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (FOSV) will issue protective measures for domestic poultry in collaboration with the cantons, the office told Keystone-ATS news agency on Friday.

The aim is to prevent contact between wild birds and domestic poultry.

Poultry farmers are being urged to be vigilant and to report any symptoms of illness or death.

