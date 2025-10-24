Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Government Remains Vigilant As Bird Flu Cases Increase Across Europe

2025-10-24 02:08:56
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss government is closely monitoring the situation following the recent outbreak of a major wave of highly pathogenic avian influenza,
commonly called bird flu, in neighbouring Germany. With the arrival of migratory birds, it is to be expected that cases will re-emerge in Switzerland. This content was published on October 24, 2025 - 10:51 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr La Confédération reste vigilante face à la grippe aviaire Original Read more: La Confédération reste vigilante face à la grippe av
  • Português pt Governo permanece vigilante com o aumento dos casos de gripe aviária Read more: Governo permanece vigilante com o aumento dos casos de gripe avi

If the evolution requires, the Federal Office of Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (FOSV) will issue protective measures for domestic poultry in collaboration with the cantons, the office told Keystone-ATS news agency on Friday.

The aim is to prevent contact between wild birds and domestic poultry.

Poultry farmers are being urged to be vigilant and to report any symptoms of illness or death.

This content was published on Aug 22, 2025 Switzerland's cows have dodged the global H5N1 bird flu so far. But if it hits dairy herds, the country's iconic cheeses could be at risk.

Swissinfo

