Swiss Cantons Back EU Treaty Package

In a vote during an extraordinary plenary meeting on Friday, the cantonal governments approved the EU treaty package deal by 21 votes to 4, with 1 abstention, a press release stated. They also voted in favour of an optional referendum on the four decrees, following the example of the Federal Council, by 15 votes to 10 with 1 abstention.

The results achieved by the Federal Council and the national implementation measures are in line with their expectations, the cantons said.

