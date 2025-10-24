Swiss Cantons Back EU Treaty Package
In a vote during an extraordinary plenary meeting on Friday, the cantonal governments approved the EU treaty package deal by 21 votes to 4, with 1 abstention, a press release stated. They also voted in favour of an optional referendum on the four decrees, following the example of the Federal Council, by 15 votes to 10 with 1 abstention.
The results achieved by the Federal Council and the national implementation measures are in line with their expectations, the cantons said.More More Swiss People's Party rejects EU package and demands vote
This content was published on Oct 20, 2025 The right-wing Swiss People's Party has rejected the government's proposal for the newly negotiated EU treaty package in its entirety during the consultation process.Read more: Swiss People's Party rejects EU package and demands
