Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Swiss Cantons Back EU Treaty Package

2025-10-24 02:08:55
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss cantons approve the negotiated European Union treaty package, which they say meets their expectations and consolidates bilateral ties long term. But they expect the Swiss federal government to support them in tasks that will result from these agreements. This content was published on October 24, 2025 - 14:37 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
In a vote during an extraordinary plenary meeting on Friday, the cantonal governments approved the EU treaty package deal by 21 votes to 4, with 1 abstention, a press release stated. They also voted in favour of an optional referendum on the four decrees, following the example of the Federal Council, by 15 votes to 10 with 1 abstention.

The results achieved by the Federal Council and the national implementation measures are in line with their expectations, the cantons said.

