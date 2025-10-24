Law And Order Completely Collapsed In Karnataka, Claims BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 24 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, on Friday alleged that the law and order situation in Karnataka has“completely collapsed” under the Congress-led government.

Addressing the media at the BJP office here, he said:“Yesterday, seven men broke into a house and raped a woman - they were arrested later. If there were any fear of the law or the police, would such a thing have happened?”

He referred to other incidents, alleging a pattern of administrative failure.“During Dussehra, a nomadic woman came to Mysuru to sell balloons. An 8-9-year-old girl was raped and killed - no one has been punished. They were from Kalaburagi, but the minister in charge hasn't even enquired about the incident,” he said, targeting Minister Priyank Kharge.

He further said:“In Vijayapura, an 11-year-old Dalit girl was raped and killed. Yet no one has raised their voice. The Congress government is turning a blind eye.”

Narayanaswamy also criticised the government over unpaid staff.“Anganwadi workers haven't been paid for three months. Librarians haven't received salaries for 20 months. A mother in Sedam, unable to run her household, took her own life. In Chamarajanagar, a waterman died by suicide after not getting his salary for 27 months.”

He claimed citizens have lost faith in the administration.“Ever since the Congress government came to power, misfortune has befallen the state. People are angry and disheartened,” he remarked.

He also slammed the condition of roads.“There's not a single road in Bengaluru without potholes. Pregnant women can't reach hospitals and end up giving birth on the way,” he said, adding that even hospital staff are frustrated.

Accusing Congress of deflecting public attention, he said,“You won 136 seats. Where is the vote theft you talk about? You raise different issues just to cover up your failures.”

Narayanaswamy also mocked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying,“The Chief Minister doesn't even know the difference between a new moon and a full moon. For this government, it seems Amavasya has covered the state in darkness.”