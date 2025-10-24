Russian Troops Intensify Assaults On Southern Front In Autumn Military Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South Vladyslav Voloshyn reported this on a national TV broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

“As for the intensity of the attacks, I may say that enemy activity has somewhat increased in the autumn,” Voloshyn noted.

According to him, Russian invading forces recently attempted to launch a large-scale assault in the Orikhiv sector of the front, deploying units of up to a platoon in size. However, Ukrainian intelligence had detected preparations in advance, and the Defense Forces struck enemy equipment while it was still at its staging positions.

“The enemy had no success and only suffered losses - quite significant ones: around 150 personnel and about 30 pieces of equipment. Those losses were from a single attack,” Voloshyn noted.

Russian forces have also stepped up assault activity elsewhere on the southern front - near Stepnohirsk and in the area of the Antonivskyi bridges - seeking to break through Ukrainian defenses and push units of the Ukrainian forces from their positions.

“The situation remains rather tense in the section of the contact line including the settlements of Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, and Prymorske. Over the past day, the enemy carried out several assault attempts there, trying to reach Stepnohirsk. In addition, the enemy is conducting infiltration efforts, attempting to sneak behind our lines. Our troops are carrying out search-and-strike actions and eliminating these enemy groups,” Voloshyn said.

The spokesperson added that the situation also remains tense in the Prydniprovske sector, where Russian forces attempt several assaults every day near the Antonivskyi bridges, trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.

As reported, on October 23, a total of 120 combat engagements occurred between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops, with the highest enemy activity reported in the Pokrovsk sector of the front.

Photo: Vladyslav Voloshyn archive