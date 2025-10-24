Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi Vows To Deepen Multilateral Dialogue With India

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Oct 24 (IANS) Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Friday that her government will deepen multilateral dialogue with India and other nations like South Korea, Australia and the Philippines and advance a "free and open Indo-Pacific," where China is increasing its military activities.

In her first speech in parliament since assuming office, Takaichi termed the alliance with the US a "cornerstone" of Japan's diplomatic and security policies. She called China an "important neighbour" with which Japan needs to have "constructive and stable" ties and promote a "strategic and mutually beneficial" relationship.

The 64-year-old LDP leader, who became Japan's first female prime minister on Tuesday, emphasised her government's resolve to tackle increasing living costs as a "top priority" and vowed to increase Japan's defence budget to 2 per cent of gross domestic product by March, two years ahead of the current fiscal 2027 target.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sanae Takaichi on her election as Japan's PM and said that he looks forward to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartiest congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

Sanae Takaichi was elected as Japan's next Prime Minister on Tuesday, following a runoff election in the Parliament. She received 125 votes -- just one above the simple majority necessary for victory. Previously, she secured 237 votes in the Lower House, exceeding the required majority of 233. A former television anchor, Takaichi entered Japanese politics in 1993, winning a seat in the Lower House as an independent.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also congratulated Motegi Toshimitsu on his appointment as Japan's Foreign Minister. EAM Jaishankar emphasised that he is looking forward to working together to advance the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations.

"Congratulations, my friend Motegi Toshimitsu, on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Japan. Look forward to working together to advance our Special Strategic and Global Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

India and Japan share a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnershipʼ. Regular Annual Summits have been held between India and Japan since 2006, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement. Friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties.